Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

mAY 23, 2023

Manushi Chhillar's beauty tips

Manushi Chhillar rose to fame after she won the Miss World 2017 title, and brought the crown back to India after 17 years

Famous Celebrity

Image : Manushi Chhillar’s Instagram

The Samrat Prithviraj actress once revealed her beauty secrets in one of her interviews. Let's check out

Beauty Secrets

Manushi follows the CTM routine in morning which is Cleansing, Toning and Moisturizing

Beauty regime

Leaving the house without applying sunscreen is a big no. A sunscreen with an adequate amount of SPF is preferred by Manushi

Sunscreen

It is essential to take off makeup before hitting the bed and Manushi is well aware of that

Remove makeup

Manushi makes sure to exfoliate her skin at least once a week using a scrub. It helps to get rid of the dead skin cells

Exfoliation

Manushi loves to apply full-fat yogurt on the skin as it does work wonders. Her DIY facemask is recommended by her grandmother

Face Pack

The actress is disciplined in terms of her diet and consumes loads of fruits and vegetables. She is also a fitness freak and spends her time at the gym

Healthy Diet

Manushi is known for her natural beauty and often prefers light makeup

Natural Beauty

The stunner had made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar and is currently filming in UK with Alaya F for her upcoming movie

Workfront

