mAY 23, 2023
Manushi Chhillar's beauty tips
Manushi Chhillar rose to fame after she won the Miss World 2017 title, and brought the crown back to India after 17 years
Famous Celebrity
Image : Manushi Chhillar’s Instagram
Image : Manushi Chhillar’s Instagram
The Samrat Prithviraj actress once revealed her beauty secrets in one of her interviews. Let's check out
Beauty Secrets
Image : Manushi Chhillar’s Instagram
Manushi follows the CTM routine in morning which is Cleansing, Toning and Moisturizing
Beauty regime
Image : Manushi Chhillar’s Instagram
Leaving the house without applying sunscreen is a big no. A sunscreen with an adequate amount of SPF is preferred by Manushi
Sunscreen
Image : Manushi Chhillar’s Instagram
It is essential to take off makeup before hitting the bed and Manushi is well aware of that
Remove makeup
Image : Manushi Chhillar’s Instagram
Manushi makes sure to exfoliate her skin at least once a week using a scrub. It helps to get rid of the dead skin cells
Exfoliation
Image : Manushi Chhillar’s Instagram
Manushi loves to apply full-fat yogurt on the skin as it does work wonders. Her DIY facemask is recommended by her grandmother
Face Pack
Image : Manushi Chhillar’s Instagram
The actress is disciplined in terms of her diet and consumes loads of fruits and vegetables. She is also a fitness freak and spends her time at the gym
Healthy Diet
Image : Manushi Chhillar’s Instagram
Manushi is known for her natural beauty and often prefers light makeup
Natural Beauty
Image : Manushi Chhillar’s Instagram
The stunner had made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar and is currently filming in UK with Alaya F for her upcoming movie
Workfront
