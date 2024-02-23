Heading 3
Masala Chai Recipe
Black tea leaves, whole spices (like cinnamon sticks, cardamom, cloves), fresh ginger, milk, water, and sweetener (optional)
Ingredients
Crush or lightly grind the whole spices using a mortar and pestle to release their flavors
Crush Spices
Add the crushed spices and freshly grated ginger in a boiling water and let it simmer
Add Spices and Ginger
Add black tea leaves to the spiced water. Let it simmer for another couple of minutes
Add tea leaves
Pour in milk to the desired strength. Traditional masala chai is usually made with a combination of milk and water. Let it simmer
Add Milk
Once the chai reaches your desired strength and flavor, remove it from heat and strain it through a fine mesh sieve or a tea strainer to remove the tea leaves and spices
Add sweetener like sugar, honey, or maple syrup to taste if desired. Stir well to dissolve
Sweeten (Optional)
Pour the masala chai into cups and enjoy it hot. You can garnish with a sprinkle of ground cinnamon
Adjust the ingredients and proportions according to your taste preferences
That's it! You've made delightful homemade masala chai
