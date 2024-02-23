Heading 3

Masala Chai Recipe

Black tea leaves, whole spices (like cinnamon sticks, cardamom, cloves), fresh ginger, milk, water, and sweetener (optional)

Ingredients

Crush or lightly grind the whole spices using a mortar and pestle to release their flavors

Crush Spices

Add the crushed spices and freshly grated ginger in a boiling water and let it simmer 

Add Spices and Ginger

Add black tea leaves to the spiced water. Let it simmer for another couple of minutes

Add tea leaves 

Pour in milk to the desired strength. Traditional masala chai is usually made with a combination of milk and water. Let it simmer

Add Milk

Once the chai reaches your desired strength and flavor, remove it from heat and strain it through a fine mesh sieve or a tea strainer to remove the tea leaves and spices

Add sweetener like sugar, honey, or maple syrup to taste if desired. Stir well to dissolve

Sweeten (Optional)

Pour the masala chai into cups and enjoy it hot. You can garnish with a sprinkle of ground cinnamon

Adjust the ingredients and proportions according to your taste preferences

That's it! You've made delightful homemade masala chai

