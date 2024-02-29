Heading 3
Masala Oats Recipe
Heat a teaspoon of oil in a pan
Add mustard seeds and let them splutter
Add chopped onions and saute until they turn golden brown
Add chopped vegetables like carrots, capsicum, and peas. Sauté for a few minutes until they soften slightly
Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they become mushy
Now, add spices like turmeric powder, red chili powder, and garam masala. Mix well
Pour water or vegetable broth into the pan and let it come to a boil
Add oats and mix well. Cook for a few minutes until the oats are cooked and the mixture thickens
Season with salt and pepper according to taste
Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot
