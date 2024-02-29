Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 29, 2024

Masala Oats Recipe

Heat a teaspoon of oil in a pan

 Add mustard seeds and let them splutter

 Add chopped onions and saute until they turn golden brown

Add chopped vegetables like carrots, capsicum, and peas. Sauté for a few minutes until they soften slightly

 Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they become mushy

 Now, add spices like turmeric powder, red chili powder, and garam masala. Mix well

Pour water or vegetable broth into the pan and let it come to a boil

 Add oats and mix well. Cook for a few minutes until the oats are cooked and the mixture thickens

 Season with salt and pepper according to taste

Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot

