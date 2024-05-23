Boil the potatoes until they are tender, then smash them with a fork. Drizzle them with olive oil and sprinkle with minced garlic, grated Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper. Bake at 425°F (220°C) for 20 minutes until crispy. Garnish with freshly chopped parsley before serving
Garlic Parmesan Smashed Potatoes
Boil the potatoes until they are soft, then smash them slightly. Season the potatoes with turmeric, coriander powder, red chili powder, garam masala, and salt. Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds until they splutter. Add the spiced potatoes to the pan and fry until crispy. Garnish with chopped cilantro before serving
Indian Spiced Smashed Potatoes
Boil the potatoes until tender, then smash them. Drizzle with olive oil and top with cooked bacon pieces and shredded cheddar cheese. Bake at 425°F (220°C) for 15 minutes until the cheese is melted and bubbly. Garnish with chopped chives before serving
Cheesy Bacon Smashed Potatoes
Boil and mash the potatoes, then mix them with grated ginger, chopped green chilies, garam masala, and salt. Form the mixture into small patties and coat with breadcrumbs. Shallow fry the patties in hot oil until they are golden brown and crispy. Serve hot with your favorite chutney
Smashed Aloo Tikki
Boil the potatoes until tender, then smash them slightly. Brush the smashed potatoes with a mixture of melted butter, chopped herbs, and minced garlic. Season with salt and pepper. Bake at 425°F (220°C) for 20 minutes until crispy. Garnish with fresh herbs before serving
Herb Butter Smashed Potatoes
Boil the potatoes until soft, then smash them. Season the mashed potatoes with turmeric, chili powder, and salt. Heat oil in a pan, add mustard seeds and curry leaves until they splutter. Add the spiced potatoes to the pan and fry until they are crispy. Serve hot
Smashed Masala Potatoes
Smash some boiled potatoes, then top with sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, and cooked bacon/chicken pieces. Bake at 425°F (220°C) for 15 minutes until the cheese is melted. Garnish with chopped green onions
Loaded Smashed Potatoes
Boil and mash the potatoes, then drizzle with olive oil. Season with paprika, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, and salt. Bake at 425°F (220°C) for 20 minutes until crispy. Serve with a yogurt dip made by mixing yogurt, chopped mint, and a pinch of cumin
Spicy Smashed Potatoes with Yogurt Dip
Boil and mash the potatoes. Prepare a curry sauce by sautéing chopped onions, minced garlic, and ginger in oil. Add curry powder and coconut milk, simmering until the sauce thickens. Pour the curry sauce over the smashed potatoes and garnish with chopped cilantro before serving
Smashed Potatoes with Curry Sauce
Boil and mash the potatoes, then drizzle with a mixture of olive oil and lemon juice. Season with chopped rosemary, thyme, minced garlic, salt, and pepper. Bake at 425°F (220°C) for 20 minutes until crispy. Garnish with fresh herbs before serving