Priyanshi Shah

april 02, 2024

Matar Kachori recipe to try

First, boil peas and put it in a blender adding ginger and chilies

Boiling peas

Blend the boiled peas without putting water and keep them aside 

Blending

Take a large kadhai, heat oil with cumin seeds, and saute it for aromatic flavor

Heat oil

Further add ¼ tsp turmeric, ¼ garam masala powder, ½ red chilli powder, ½ coriander powder, ¼ tsp aamchur powder, ¼ tsp fennel and a hint of hing

Add spices

Saute the added spices on a low flame for a burst of flavors

Saute

After stirring the spices add the blended peas, saute it for 2 minutes, and add salt and coriander leaves to prepare the stuffing 

Add blend peas

In a large bowl add 1 cup of maida with rava to make crispy kachori

Matar kachori dough

Further, add salt and oil or ghee, and ensure that you crumble it well for soft and smooth dough

Add salt and oil

Stuffing

Prepare a small ball of dough, add matar stuffing to it, and softly press the edges to form a poori

At last fry the prepared kachori in a pan of hot oil and serve it with green chutney for a delicious snack

Serve and enjoy!

