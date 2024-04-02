Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
april 02, 2024
Matar Kachori recipe to try
First, boil peas and put it in a blender adding ginger and chilies
Boiling peas
Image Source: Freepik
Blend the boiled peas without putting water and keep them aside
Blending
Image Source: Freepik
Take a large kadhai, heat oil with cumin seeds, and saute it for aromatic flavor
Heat oil
Image Source: Freepik
Further add ¼ tsp turmeric, ¼ garam masala powder, ½ red chilli powder, ½ coriander powder, ¼ tsp aamchur powder, ¼ tsp fennel and a hint of hing
Add spices
Image Source: Freepik
Saute the added spices on a low flame for a burst of flavors
Image Source: Freepik
Saute
After stirring the spices add the blended peas, saute it for 2 minutes, and add salt and coriander leaves to prepare the stuffing
Add blend peas
Image Source: Freepik
In a large bowl add 1 cup of maida with rava to make crispy kachori
Matar kachori dough
Image Source: Freepik
Further, add salt and oil or ghee, and ensure that you crumble it well for soft and smooth dough
Add salt and oil
Image Source: Freepik
Stuffing
Image Source: Freepik
Prepare a small ball of dough, add matar stuffing to it, and softly press the edges to form a poori
At last fry the prepared kachori in a pan of hot oil and serve it with green chutney for a delicious snack
Image Source: Freepik
Serve and enjoy!
