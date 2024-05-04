Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

MAY 03, 2024

May messages for zodiac signs 

Solitude is important for you this month. Focus on regaining your energy

Aries

Take a step back and have a look at your whole life. There are some adjustments to be made this month

Taurus

You're being encouraged to socialise this month. Meet up with friends or branch out & meet new people

Gemini 

Accepting the truth and facts will be your theme this month. No more delusion

CANCER

An honest conversation with someone may be taking place this month. An end of a chapter between you and them

Leo

Have fun this month! Take a trip, go on a day/night out, go on a date, meet new people etc. Give yourself some freedom

Scorpio 

This month you may realise that a certain path in your life just isn't meant to be. Let yourself move on, don't resist

Sagittarius 

You may need to focus on work and finances this month. It's possibly going to be a boring/bleak month due to this

Capricorn

Aquarius 

Taking care of the loose parts of your life is a good plan for this month. Tidying yourself, your living space and your life up

Speaking up about how you feel and setting boundaries is being asked of you for this month

Pisces 

