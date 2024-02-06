Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 06, 2024

Memories Quotes

“Things that were hard to bear are sweet to remember”

#1

“Memories are bullets. Some whiz by and only spook you. Others tear you open and leave you in pieces”

#2

“There are memories that time does not erase… Forever does not make loss forgettable, only bearable”

#3

“I use memories but do not allow memories to use me”

#4

“Our memory is a more perfect world than the universe: it gives back life to those who no longer exist”

#5

“The one thing I need to leave behind is good memories”

#6

“That’s what the world is, after all: an endless battle of contrasting memories” 

#7

“The biggest lie of human memory is that it feels true" 

#8

“In memory everything seems to happen to music”

#9

“Sometimes it only takes one song to bring back a thousand memories”

#10

