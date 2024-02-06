Heading 3
Memories Quotes
“Things that were hard to bear are sweet to remember”
#1
Image: freepik
“Memories are bullets. Some whiz by and only spook you. Others tear you open and leave you in pieces”
#2
Image: freepik
“There are memories that time does not erase… Forever does not make loss forgettable, only bearable”
#3
Image: freepik
“I use memories but do not allow memories to use me”
#4
Image: freepik
“Our memory is a more perfect world than the universe: it gives back life to those who no longer exist”
#5
Image: freepik
“The one thing I need to leave behind is good memories”
#6
Image: freepik
“That’s what the world is, after all: an endless battle of contrasting memories”
#7
Image: freepik
“The biggest lie of human memory is that it feels true"
#8
Image: freepik
“In memory everything seems to happen to music”
#9
Image: freepik
“Sometimes it only takes one song to bring back a thousand memories”
#10
Image: freepik
