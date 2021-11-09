Nov 9, 2021
Lifestyle
Milind Soman’s fitness secrets
Akshat Sundrani
Milind Soman starts the day with 500 ml of room temperature water as he believes it is a great way to get the day going(source- Milind Soman Instagram)
Stay Hydrated
The actor then begins the day with a handful of nuts and some fresh fruits
Breakfast(source- Milind Soman Instagram)
The Paurashpur actor's lunch consists of rice and dal with seasonal vegetables and clarified butter. Also, once a month, a chicken and an egg
Lunch(source- Milind Soman Instagram)
He believes that inducing exercise is essential and that one should utilise any exercise to strengthen his mind and balance his mental health
Exercise(source- Milind Soman Instagram)
(source- Milind Soman Instagram)
Milind eats veggies for supper and avoids eating non-vegetarian food at night
Dinner(source- Milind Soman Instagram)
The former supermodel claims that smoking has a direct influence on stamina, which he discovered once he began running
No Smoking(source- Milind Soman Instagram)
According to the actor, postponing the urge to smoke until the urge subsides is an effective approach to quit smoking, and it worked for him
Procrastinating the urge(source- Milind Soman Instagram)
According to the fitness fanatic, one should be well rested in order to maximise their potential during workout sessions
Well Rested(source- Milind Soman Instagram)
Milind says that it is essential to adopt mindful lifestyle adjustments such as cycling to nearby destinations and using the stairs
Lifestyle Changes(source- Milind Soman Instagram)
