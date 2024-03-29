Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
lifestyle
March 29, 2024
Millet recipes to try
Cook millet with milk or water until creamy, then sweeten with honey or maple syrup and top with fresh fruit, nuts, and seeds for a wholesome breakfast option
Millet Porridge
Image Source: Pexels
Whip up a flavorful vegetable millet pilaf by sautéing onions, garlic, and your favorite vegetables in olive oil
Vegetable Millet Pilaf
Image Source: Pexels
Swap traditional flour with cooked millet in pancake batter for a nutritious and hearty breakfast option. Serve with your favorite toppings like fresh fruit, yogurt, and maple syrup
Millet Pancakes
Image Source: Pexels
Toss cooked millet with roasted vegetables like bell peppers, zucchini, and cherry tomatoes. Drizzle with a tangy vinaigrette made from olive oil, balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard, and fresh herbs
Millet Salad with Roasted Vegetables
Image Source: Pexels
Form cooked millet into patties with grated vegetables like carrots, zucchini, and onions. Pan-fry until golden brown and crispy on the outside
Image Source: Pexels
Millet Patties
Prepare a twist on the classic tabbouleh salad by substituting bulgur wheat with cooked millet. Mix with chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, parsley, mint, lemon juice, and olive oil
Millet Tabbouleh
Image Source: Pexels
Bake up a batch of homemade breakfast bars using cooked millet, rolled oats, nuts, dried fruit, and a touch of honey or maple syrup to bind everything together
Millet Breakfast Bars
Image Source: Pexels
Whip up homemade veggie burgers using cooked millet as the base. Mix with grated vegetables like carrots, bell peppers, and onions, along with breadcrumbs, eggs, and spices
Millet Veggie Burgers
Image Source: Pexels
Millet and Lentil Soup
Image Source: Pexels
Prepare a comforting and nourishing soup by simmering cooked millet with lentils, vegetables, and broth. Season with herbs and spices like garlic, thyme, and bay leaves
Substitute a portion of the flour with cooked and mashed millet for added texture and nutrition. Bake until golden brown and enjoy a delightful treat with a hint of nuttiness
Image Source: Pexels
Millet Chocolate Chip Cookies
