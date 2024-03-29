Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

lifestyle 

March 29, 2024

Millet recipes to try

Cook millet with milk or water until creamy, then sweeten with honey or maple syrup and top with fresh fruit, nuts, and seeds for a wholesome breakfast option

Millet Porridge

Whip up a flavorful vegetable millet pilaf by sautéing onions, garlic, and your favorite vegetables in olive oil   

Vegetable Millet Pilaf

Swap traditional flour with cooked millet in pancake batter for a nutritious and hearty breakfast option. Serve with your favorite toppings like fresh fruit, yogurt, and maple syrup 

Millet Pancakes

Toss cooked millet with roasted vegetables like bell peppers, zucchini, and cherry tomatoes. Drizzle with a tangy vinaigrette made from olive oil, balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard, and fresh herbs 

Millet Salad with Roasted Vegetables

Form cooked millet into patties with grated vegetables like carrots, zucchini, and onions. Pan-fry until golden brown and crispy on the outside

Millet Patties

Prepare a twist on the classic tabbouleh salad by substituting bulgur wheat with cooked millet. Mix with chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, parsley, mint, lemon juice, and olive oil 

Millet Tabbouleh

Bake up a batch of homemade breakfast bars using cooked millet, rolled oats, nuts, dried fruit, and a touch of honey or maple syrup to bind everything together

Millet Breakfast Bars

Whip up homemade veggie burgers using cooked millet as the base. Mix with grated vegetables like carrots, bell peppers, and onions, along with breadcrumbs, eggs, and spices

Millet Veggie Burgers

Millet and Lentil Soup

Prepare a comforting and nourishing soup by simmering cooked millet with lentils, vegetables, and broth. Season with herbs and spices like garlic, thyme, and bay leaves 

Substitute a portion of the flour with cooked and mashed millet for added texture and nutrition. Bake until golden brown and enjoy a delightful treat with a hint of nuttiness

Millet Chocolate Chip Cookies

