Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

june 06, 2024

Mini messages for zodiac signs 

Learning to say no is a theme for you right now. Choosing yourself without feeling guilt

Aries 

Vibrance and friends are being mentioned here. Make some time to socialize with those you find fun & easy to be around

Taurus 

There needs to be more focus on your studies or work. It'll pay off in the end

Gemini 

The world isn't cruel and it doesn't hate you. You're being asked to look on the brighter side

Cancer 

Life goes quickly. If there's something you feel called to do, do it. This may be about telling someone how you feel or asking them out

Leo 

It's time for you to accept a situation for what it really is and move on. There's no point going around in circles

Virgo 

It's not time to give up on your dreams. Give it another shot, but this time do something differently

Libra

Location has a lot to do with how your life currently is. Consider moving. There's happier times ahead

Scorpio 

Aquarius 

If you're having a problem in your life right now that involves court, I feel you're being advised to get a lawyer or change lawyers.

A lot is going on in your life right now but there doesn't have to be. Try to map out a plan for the day & fit in some free time for yourself. Spread out duties

Pisces 

