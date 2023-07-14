Heading 3

Mint-Sage: Grow these herbs yourself 

Soak coriander seeds overnight and plant your herb. Spray some water in your pot and keep it in a sunny area. After 30-45 days of planting shoots of coriander can be seen

Coriander

It contains Vitamins A, C, Iron, and magnesium and is used to flavor stocks, stews, and soups

Thyme

It is a fragrant woody herb that is used in European cuisine

Rosemary

This herb is refreshing and cooling. It is used in savory dishes, desserts, and drinks 

Mint

Parsley

Parsley is rich in vitamins A, C, and iron. Most recipes call for a handful of parsley for garnish

Chives

They are used as the finishing herb on top of mashed potatoes, salads, or roasted vegetables

Sage is primarily used in marinades, slow roasts, and flavoring for sausage or beans

Sage

It is a tropical herb known for its citrusy flavor. It is used for a subtle lemon flavor in dishes

Lemongrass

Dill

Dill is popular with people who pickle their vegetables. Dill is grown outdoors during 

Oregano is used in many Mediterranean and Mexican dishes in the culinary world

Oregano

