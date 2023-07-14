Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JULY 14, 2023
Mint-Sage: Grow these herbs yourself
Soak coriander seeds overnight and plant your herb. Spray some water in your pot and keep it in a sunny area. After 30-45 days of planting shoots of coriander can be seen
Coriander
It contains Vitamins A, C, Iron, and magnesium and is used to flavor stocks, stews, and soups
Thyme
It is a fragrant woody herb that is used in European cuisine
Rosemary
This herb is refreshing and cooling. It is used in savory dishes, desserts, and drinks
Mint
Parsley
Parsley is rich in vitamins A, C, and iron. Most recipes call for a handful of parsley for garnish
Chives
They are used as the finishing herb on top of mashed potatoes, salads, or roasted vegetables
Sage is primarily used in marinades, slow roasts, and flavoring for sausage or beans
Sage
It is a tropical herb known for its citrusy flavor. It is used for a subtle lemon flavor in dishes
Lemongrass
Dill
Dill is popular with people who pickle their vegetables. Dill is grown outdoors during
Oregano is used in many Mediterranean and Mexican dishes in the culinary world
Oregano
