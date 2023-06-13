Heading 3
JUNE 13, 2023
Mira Kapoor's
Daily Diet REVEALED
Mira Kapoor recently interacted with her fans on social media and revealed her diet routine
Mira Kapoor
Image : Mira Rajput’s Instagram
Mira makes it a routine to consume the 3 essential meals on time and prefers home cooked food
Image : Mira Rajput’s Instagram
3 meals
Her favorite breakfast dish is Uttapam served with coconut chutney and sambar
Breakfast
Image : Mira Rajput’s Instagram
Mira would often prefer having fruits between two meals
Fruits lover
Image : Mira Rajput’s Instagram
Teatime
Image : Mira Rajput’s Instagram
Mira consumes dry fruits like date and almonds with black tea for her teatime snack
Image : Mira Rajput’s Instagram
Chillas
Mira is a health freak and loves moong dal chilla. It is crepe like dish made by grinding soaked moong dal and is seasoned with spices
Being a Punjabi, Shahid Kapoor’s wife loves having spicy food and doesn't have a sweet tooth
Spice lover
Image : Mira Rajput’s Instagram
Mira avoids having raw food and her salads are boiled or semi-cooked to ease digestion
Raw food
Image : Mira Rajput’s Instagram
Pickle
Image : Mira Rajput’s Instagram
Mira's all time favorite pickle is Gobhi Shalgam
Image : Mira Rajput’s Instagram
The gym freak also has a proper protein intake to meet her body's daily requirement
Protein Supplements
