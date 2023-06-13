Heading 3

Mira Kapoor's
Daily Diet REVEALED

Mira Kapoor recently interacted with her fans on social media and revealed her diet routine

Mira Kapoor

Mira makes it a routine to consume the 3 essential meals on time and prefers home cooked food

3 meals

Her favorite breakfast dish is Uttapam served with coconut chutney and sambar

Breakfast

Mira would often prefer having fruits between two meals

Fruits lover

Teatime

Mira consumes dry fruits like date and almonds with black tea for her teatime snack

Chillas

Mira is a health freak and loves moong dal chilla. It is crepe like dish made by grinding soaked moong dal and is seasoned with spices

Being a Punjabi, Shahid Kapoor’s wife loves having spicy food and doesn't have a sweet tooth

Spice lover

Mira avoids having raw food and her salads are boiled or semi-cooked to ease digestion

Raw food

Pickle

Mira's all time favorite pickle is Gobhi Shalgam

The gym freak also has a proper protein intake to meet her body's daily requirement

Protein Supplements

