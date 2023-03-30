MAR 30, 2023
Mira Kapoor’s hair oil recipe
Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram
Hair oils are often recommended as a solution for various hair problems. Traditional practices such as head massages with oils, passed down by our mothers and grandmothers, are believed to alleviate stress and promote healthy hair growth
Hair Oil
Mira Kapoor believes in home remedies for any sort of hair or skin problem. Here is a step to step guide for this homemade hibiscus hair oil
DIY
To make a hair paste, take two hibiscus flowers (remove the stalk) and approximately eight hibiscus leaves, along with a small amount of coconut oil. Grind all the ingredients together until you have a smooth paste
Step 1
You can also make a hair mask of it by mixing aloe vera or yogurt
Step 2
Step 3
In a pan, add some coconut oil and put the paste in it and stir well
Add a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds to the pan as it contains a high amount of iron and protein
Step 4
Then, add a teaspoon of amla and a couple of curry leaves. Amla is said to prevent premature greying, increase hair growth, and boost volume
Step 5
You can also add neem leaves to the pan. Neem has anti-bacterial and antifungal properties that help to maintain scalp health and prevent dandruff
Step 6
Mix everything and heat the oil until every ingredient is absorbed and then let it cool down
Step 7
Store the oil in a jar. You can apply the oil and leave it on for a couple of hours before washing your hair
Application
