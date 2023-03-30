Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

Lifestyle

MAR 30, 2023

Mira Kapoor’s hair oil recipe

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

Hair oils are often recommended as a solution for various hair problems. Traditional practices such as head massages with oils, passed down by our mothers and grandmothers, are believed to alleviate stress and promote healthy hair growth

Hair Oil

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

Mira Kapoor believes in home remedies for any sort of hair or skin problem. Here is a step to step guide for this homemade hibiscus hair oil

DIY

To make a hair paste, take two hibiscus flowers (remove the stalk) and approximately eight hibiscus leaves, along with a small amount of coconut oil. Grind all the ingredients together until you have a smooth paste 

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

Step 1

You can also make a hair mask of it by mixing aloe vera or yogurt

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

Step 2

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

Step 3

In a pan, add some coconut oil and put the paste in it and stir well

Add a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds to the pan as it contains a high amount of iron and protein

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

Step 4

Then, add a teaspoon of amla and a couple of curry leaves. Amla is said to prevent premature greying, increase hair growth, and boost volume

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

Step 5

You can also add neem leaves to the pan. Neem has anti-bacterial and antifungal properties that help to maintain scalp health and prevent dandruff 

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

Step 6

Mix everything and heat the oil until every ingredient is absorbed and then let it cool down

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

Step 7

Store the oil in a jar. You can apply the oil and leave it on for a couple of hours before washing your hair

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

Application

