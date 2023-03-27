MAR 27, 2023
Mira Kapoor’s Haircare Secret
On her YouTube channel, Mira recently opened up about her hair care journey and things to keep in mind to maintain healthy and shiny hair
YouTube Channel
Do not tie your hair tight. She recommends using hairbands made of cotton, silk, or satin for ponytails and buns while advising against using tight rubber bands
Tip 1
Mira stated that she completely avoids combing her hair when it is wet, and instead spends a significant amount of time towel-drying it, rather than using heating tools
Tip 2
She installed a water softener above her showerhead because hard water is detrimental to everything, particularly hair
Tip 3
Tip 4
She came to the realisation that massaging the scalp and brushing the hair are crucial for promoting good blood circulation in the scalp, which helps to strengthen the hair roots
Taking additional supplements can also help grow your hair faster and stronger as per your requirement
Tip 5
She highlighted the advantages of maintaining a healthy diet, staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water, and avoiding stress as effective ways to manage excessive hair loss
Tip 6
She has been an outspoken advocate of Ayurvedic wellbeing and sometimes divulges her do-it-yourself recipes for skin and hair
Ayurveda
She discussed her preferred and useful home remedies, such as a face mask made of honey and turmeric, among others, on her Instagram account
Home Remedies
She also revealed a recipe for homemade oil on her Social Media, which includes ingredients like hibiscus and curry leaves that help to nourish and condition the hair
Hair Oil
