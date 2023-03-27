Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

 Lifestyle

MAR 27, 2023

Mira Kapoor’s Haircare Secret

On her YouTube channel, Mira recently opened up about her hair care journey and things to keep in mind to maintain healthy and shiny hair

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

YouTube Channel

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

Do not tie your hair tight. She recommends using hairbands made of cotton, silk, or satin for ponytails and buns while advising against using tight rubber bands

Tip 1

Mira stated that she completely avoids combing her hair when it is wet, and instead spends a significant amount of time towel-drying it, rather than using heating tools

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

Tip 2

She installed a water softener above her showerhead because hard water is detrimental to everything, particularly hair

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

Tip 3

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

Tip 4

She came to the realisation that massaging the scalp and brushing the hair are crucial for promoting good blood circulation in the scalp, which helps to strengthen the hair roots

Taking additional supplements can also help grow your hair faster and stronger as per your requirement

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

Tip 5

She highlighted the advantages of maintaining a healthy diet, staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water, and avoiding stress as effective ways to manage excessive hair loss

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

Tip 6

She has been an outspoken advocate of Ayurvedic wellbeing and sometimes divulges her do-it-yourself recipes for skin and hair

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

Ayurveda

She discussed her preferred and useful home remedies, such as a face mask made of honey and turmeric, among others, on her Instagram account

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

Home Remedies

She also revealed a recipe for homemade oil on her Social Media, which includes ingredients like hibiscus and curry leaves that help to nourish and condition the hair

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram 

Hair Oil

