Jiya Surana

JANUARY 06, 2024

Mira Kapoor's tips for hairfall

Mira Kapoor is the beauty guru we didn’t know we needed

Mira seems to be a treasure trove of beauty secrets and she just keeps giving

The mother-of-two is quite an advocate of healthy lifestyle practices

The diva swears by these unusual hair tips and here’s all you need to know about it

Avoid using thin rubber bands for tight ponytails to prevent traction alopecia. Opt for silk scrunchies to reduce hair strain and breakage

Towel dry hair, apply serum for hydration, and use a wide-tooth comb, combing from roots to tips to prevent scalp tugging

Install a water softener to combat the adverse effects of hard water, reducing hair fall and improving hair health

Mira Kapoor follows the practice of trimming hair on a full moon day, believing it strengthens roots and promotes thicker hair growth

Mira’s tried-and-tested remedies for hairfall may be unconventional, but they work

These tips from Mira Rajput Kapoor can be a great starting point in your haircare routine

