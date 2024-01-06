Heading 3
Mira Kapoor's tips for hairfall
Mira Kapoor is the beauty guru we didn’t know we needed
Beauty guru
Image Source: Mira Rajput Instagram
Mira seems to be a treasure trove of beauty secrets and she just keeps giving
Treasure trove
Image Source: Mira Rajput Instagram
The mother-of-two is quite an advocate of healthy lifestyle practices
Healthy living
Image Source: Mira Rajput Instagram
The diva swears by these unusual hair tips and here’s all you need to know about it
Spills
Image Source: Mira Rajput Instagram
Avoid using thin rubber bands for tight ponytails to prevent traction alopecia. Opt for silk scrunchies to reduce hair strain and breakage
Image Source: Mira Rajput Instagram
Say No To Thin rubber bands
Towel dry hair, apply serum for hydration, and use a wide-tooth comb, combing from roots to tips to prevent scalp tugging
Don't Comb Wet Hair
Image Source: Mira Rajput Instagram
Install a water softener to combat the adverse effects of hard water, reducing hair fall and improving hair health
Invest In A Water Softener
Image Source: Mira Rajput Instagram
Mira Kapoor follows the practice of trimming hair on a full moon day, believing it strengthens roots and promotes thicker hair growth
Get Regular Trims
Image Source: Mira Rajput Instagram
Tried-and-tested
Image Source: Mira Rajput Instagram
Mira’s tried-and-tested remedies for hairfall may be unconventional, but they work
These tips from Mira Rajput Kapoor can be a great starting point in your haircare routine
Great start
Image Source: Mira Rajput Instagram
