Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 03, 2023

Mira Rajput secret drink for glowing skin

Mira Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor’s wife, shells out major beauty and fashion goals on social media

Mira Kapoor

Image : Mira Rajput’s Instagram

Image : Mira Rajput’s Instagram

The gorgeous diva has various packs and drinks she uses that gets her a glowing skin

Diva

Image : Mira Rajput’s Instagram

The drink keeps her skin glowing and helps her avoid acne breakouts

Beauty Drink

Image : Mira Rajput’s Instagram

Soak some raisins and strands of saffron in ¼ th cup of water. Mira consumes the drink in the morning

Process

Image : Mira Rajput’s Instagram

The drink is very effective and works great for her. Let's take a look the other packs used by Mira

Other secrets

Image : Mira Rajput’s Instagram

Mira applies dahi and gram flour face pack which helps in getting a glowing skin

Besan pack

Image : Mira Rajput’s Instagram

The basil leaves are very nutritious and healthy. Mira uses basil water to treat pimples

Basil Water

Image : Mira Rajput’s Instagram

The gorgeous diva exfoliates her skin by rubbing lemon on it. Lemon can be harsh for the skin so use it wisely

Exfoliation

Image : Mira Rajput’s Instagram

Mira uses DIY face pack made by using kitchen ingredients like turmeric and honey 

Turmeric mask

Image: pexels

Mira is a gym freak who works out regularly and follows a healthy diet which also gives her a glowing skin

Workout

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here