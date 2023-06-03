JUNE 03, 2023
Mira Rajput secret drink for glowing skin
Mira Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor’s wife, shells out major beauty and fashion goals on social media
Mira Kapoor
Image : Mira Rajput’s Instagram
Image : Mira Rajput’s Instagram
The gorgeous diva has various packs and drinks she uses that gets her a glowing skin
Diva
Image : Mira Rajput’s Instagram
The drink keeps her skin glowing and helps her avoid acne breakouts
Beauty Drink
Image : Mira Rajput’s Instagram
Soak some raisins and strands of saffron in ¼ th cup of water. Mira consumes the drink in the morning
Process
Image : Mira Rajput’s Instagram
The drink is very effective and works great for her. Let's take a look the other packs used by Mira
Other secrets
Image : Mira Rajput’s Instagram
Mira applies dahi and gram flour face pack which helps in getting a glowing skin
Besan pack
Image : Mira Rajput’s Instagram
The basil leaves are very nutritious and healthy. Mira uses basil water to treat pimples
Basil Water
Image : Mira Rajput’s Instagram
The gorgeous diva exfoliates her skin by rubbing lemon on it. Lemon can be harsh for the skin so use it wisely
Exfoliation
Image : Mira Rajput’s Instagram
Mira uses DIY face pack made by using kitchen ingredients like turmeric and honey
Turmeric mask
Image: pexels
Mira is a gym freak who works out regularly and follows a healthy diet which also gives her a glowing skin
Workout
