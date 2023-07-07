Heading 3
JUly 07, 2023
Mira Rajput's beauty routine
Mira Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor's wife, shells out major beauty and fashion goals on social media
Mira Kapoor
Image: Mira Kapoor’s Instagram
The gorgeous diva has an easy makeup routine to get the no-makeup routine
Image: Mira Kapoor’s Instagram
Diva
Mira first uses a concealer to hide dark circles and blends it with a beauty blender to mix up with the skin tone
Image: Mira Kapoor’s Instagram
Concealer
She uses a tinted cheek balm to get the rosy cheeks
Cheek Balm
Image: Mira Kapoor’s Instagram
Bronzer
Image: Mira Kapoor’s Instagram
The bronzer adds dimension to the face and gives a natural tan look
Image: Mira Kapoor’s Instagram
Brow Pencil
Brows should not be excluded from a makeup routine and Mira is well aware of that
Mira uses a smokey Kajal and applies it as a liner to accentuate her look
Kajal
Image: Mira Kapoor’s Instagram
The lip liner gives a better look and highlights the lipstick
Image: Mira Kapoor’s Instagram
Lip Liner
Lipstick
Image: Mira Kapoor’s Instagram
Mira uses a nude shade of lipstick to have a girl next door look
Image: Mira Kapoor’s Instagram
It is advised to use a setting spray to keep the makeup intact and avoid smudging
Setting spray
