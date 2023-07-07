Heading 3

JUly 07, 2023

Mira Rajput's beauty routine

Mira Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor's wife, shells out major beauty and fashion goals on social media

Mira Kapoor

Image: Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

The gorgeous diva has an easy makeup routine to get the no-makeup routine

Image: Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

Diva

Mira first uses a concealer to hide dark circles and blends it with a beauty blender to mix up with the skin tone

Image: Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

Concealer

She uses a tinted cheek balm to get the rosy cheeks

Cheek Balm

Image: Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

Bronzer

Image: Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

The bronzer adds dimension to the face and gives a natural tan look

Image: Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

Brow Pencil

Brows should not be excluded from a makeup routine and Mira is well aware of that

Mira uses a smokey Kajal and applies it as a liner to accentuate her look

Kajal

Image: Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

The lip liner gives a better look and highlights the lipstick

Image: Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

Lip Liner

Lipstick

Image: Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

Mira uses a nude shade of lipstick to have a girl next door look

Image: Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

It is advised to use a setting spray to keep the makeup intact and avoid smudging

Setting spray 

