MAR 12, 2023
Mira Rajput’s Hair Growth Secret
Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput takes care of her beautiful hair. She has a special secret behind her gorgeous hair
From food to hair, Mira is a supporter of Ayurveda
Mira Rajput uses homemade hair oil. Check out the recipe from the next slide
For the oil, you need hibiscus, curry leaves, fenugreek seeds, coconut oil, amla or gooseberry powder, neem, and moringa leaves
Take hibiscus flowers and eight to nine hibiscus leaves along with coconut oil. Grind the two ingredients and make a paste. Let us tell you that the amino acids in hibiscus strengthen the hair
You need to heat the coconut oil. Add the hibiscus paste to it. The lauric acid in coconut oil prevents keratin loss in hair
Now add a teaspoon of methi or fenugreek seeds to the oil mixture
Add one teaspoon of amla or gooseberry powder and some curry leaves
Now it's time to add some neem and moringa leaves to the oil. Neem improves scalp health and moringa has omega-3 fatty acids which is the best for hair
Boil the oil mixture. Strain the mixture and store it in a glass jar or bottle. Apply the oil before shampooing your hair
