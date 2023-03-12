Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Beauty

MAR 12, 2023

Mira Rajput’s Hair Growth Secret

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput takes care of her beautiful hair. She has a special secret behind her gorgeous hair

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Mira Rajput

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

From food to hair, Mira is a supporter of Ayurveda

Supporter Of Ayurveda

Mira Rajput uses homemade hair oil. Check out the recipe from the next slide

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Secret Hair Oil

For the oil, you need hibiscus, curry leaves, fenugreek seeds, coconut oil, amla or gooseberry powder, neem, and moringa leaves

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Ingredients

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

How To Make

Take hibiscus flowers and eight to nine hibiscus leaves along with coconut oil. Grind the two ingredients and make a paste. Let us tell you that the amino acids in hibiscus strengthen the hair 

You need to heat the coconut oil. Add the hibiscus paste to it. The lauric acid in coconut oil prevents keratin loss in hair

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Heat The Coconut Oil

Now add a teaspoon of methi or fenugreek seeds to the oil mixture

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Fenugreek Seeds

Add one teaspoon of amla or gooseberry powder and some curry leaves

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Add Amla Curry Leaves

Now it's time to add some neem and moringa leaves to the oil. Neem improves scalp health and moringa has omega-3 fatty acids which is the best for hair

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Neem Moringa Leaves

Boil the oil mixture. Strain the mixture and store it in a glass jar or bottle. Apply the oil before shampooing your hair

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Boil The Oil

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here