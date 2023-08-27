Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

August 27, 2023

Mira Rajput's modern accessories

Floral-shaped baubles

Mira Rajput in OH Poppi clump stud earrings are full of poppy blooms flowering all around paired with a dainty chain pendant

Image: Mira Rajput's Instagram

Gold glow

She has a thing for minimal gold accessories as is visible in these gold-patterned chunky hoops, and bangles

Image: Mira Rajput's Instagram

Chains & Bracelets 

These multi-layered chains and stackable bracelets add a playful edge to Mira Rajput's look

Image: Mira Rajput's Instagram

Dangler adornments

The diva looks nothing less than a dream in this white lehenga. She accessorised her look with dangler earrings

Image: Mira Rajput's Instagram

Royal jewels

The pretty star loves to combine elegance with modernity, she adorned her neckline with a layered polki necklace and a diamond bracelet and ring in hand

Image: Mira Rajput's Instagram

Dazzling diamonds

She is a picture of elegance in these uncut diamond earrings that suspend into pearl drops

Image: Mira Rajput's Instagram

Beach babe

The stunner elevated her beach look by wearing a gorgeous silver chain with a pendant encrusted with red and white stones

Image: Mira Rajput's Instagram

Chain hoops

Gold chain-link earrings are having a moment! Mira amped up her look by wearing it with a slim diamond bracelet

Image: Mira Rajput's Instagram

Mira Rajput looks unique as she lifts up a diamond choker necklace 

Image: Mira Rajput's Instagram

Truly unique

Lastly, Mira flaunted a chunky gold bracelet articulated with a square-shaped emerald stone in the centre and her stunning solitaire

Image: Mira Rajput's Instagram

Charming accessories

