pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
August 27, 2023
Mira Rajput's modern accessories
Floral-shaped baubles
Mira Rajput in OH Poppi clump stud earrings are full of poppy blooms flowering all around paired with a dainty chain pendant
Image: Mira Rajput's Instagram
Gold glow
She has a thing for minimal gold accessories as is visible in these gold-patterned chunky hoops, and bangles
Image: Mira Rajput's Instagram
Chains & Bracelets
These multi-layered chains and stackable bracelets add a playful edge to Mira Rajput's look
Image: Mira Rajput's Instagram
Dangler adornments
The diva looks nothing less than a dream in this white lehenga. She accessorised her look with dangler earrings
Image: Mira Rajput's Instagram
Royal jewels
The pretty star loves to combine elegance with modernity, she adorned her neckline with a layered polki necklace and a diamond bracelet and ring in hand
Image: Mira Rajput's Instagram
Dazzling diamonds
She is a picture of elegance in these uncut diamond earrings that suspend into pearl drops
Image: Mira Rajput's Instagram
Beach babe
The stunner elevated her beach look by wearing a gorgeous silver chain with a pendant encrusted with red and white stones
Image: Mira Rajput's Instagram
Chain hoops
Gold chain-link earrings are having a moment! Mira amped up her look by wearing it with a slim diamond bracelet
Image: Mira Rajput's Instagram
Mira Rajput looks unique as she lifts up a diamond choker necklace
Image: Mira Rajput's Instagram
Truly unique
Lastly, Mira flaunted a chunky gold bracelet articulated with a square-shaped emerald stone in the centre and her stunning solitaire
Image: Mira Rajput's Instagram
Charming accessories
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.