Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
lifestyle
JUNE 07, 2023
Mira Rajput's nightstand's tour
Mira Rajput Kapoor reveals her bedtime routine with her nightstand tour
Mira’s bedtime essentials
Image: Mira Rajput’s instagram
Mira rubs ghee on the soles of her feet, mentions that it calms vata, and helps fall asleep
A2 Ghee
Image: Mira Rajput’s instagram
She massages some of the oil onto her knees and elbows, saying that it helps strengthen joints
Cold pressed sesame oil
Image: Mira Rajput’s instagram
Mira uses hand cream to prevent rough hands
Hand cream
Image: Mira Rajput’s instagram
Lip balm
Image: Mira Rajput’s instagram
She applies a gentle amount before bed and mentions that it helps nourish, repair and prevent chapped lips
For lymphatic drainage Mira uses Gua Sha and massages it for a minute or two
Gua Sha
Image: Mira Rajput’s instagram
She loosely ties up her hair before bed, and mentions that it prevents breakage and tangles
Silk scrunchie
Image: Mira Rajput’s instagram
Mira uses them to reduce puffiness from eyes and hydrates them.
Eye masks
Image: Mira Rajput’s instagram
Vitamin B 12
Image: Mira Rajput’s instagram
Vitamin B12 reduces dryness, pigmentation, inflammation, and acne
Image: Mira Rajput’s instagram
Protects skin against the effects of UV-induced damage. UV radiation damages the cells and accelerates the process of ageing
Vitamin D3 melts
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.