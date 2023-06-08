Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

lifestyle

JUNE 07, 2023

Mira Rajput's nightstand's tour

Mira Rajput Kapoor reveals her bedtime routine with her nightstand tour

   Mira’s bedtime essentials

Image: Mira Rajput’s instagram

Mira rubs ghee on the soles of her feet, mentions that it calms vata, and helps fall asleep

A2 Ghee

Image: Mira Rajput’s instagram

She massages some of the oil onto her knees and elbows, saying that it helps strengthen joints

Cold pressed sesame oil

Image: Mira Rajput’s instagram

Mira uses hand cream to prevent rough hands

Hand cream

Image: Mira Rajput’s instagram

Lip balm

Image: Mira Rajput’s instagram

She applies a gentle amount before bed and mentions that it helps nourish, repair and prevent chapped lips

For lymphatic drainage Mira uses Gua Sha and massages it for a minute or two

Gua Sha

Image: Mira Rajput’s instagram

She loosely ties up her hair before bed, and mentions that it prevents breakage and tangles

Silk scrunchie

Image: Mira Rajput’s instagram

Mira uses them to reduce puffiness from eyes and hydrates them.

Eye masks

Image: Mira Rajput’s instagram

Vitamin B 12

Image: Mira Rajput’s instagram

Vitamin B12  reduces dryness, pigmentation, inflammation, and acne

Image: Mira Rajput’s instagram

Protects skin against the effects of UV-induced damage. UV radiation damages the cells and accelerates the process of ageing

Vitamin D3 melts

