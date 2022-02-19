Beauty
joyce joyson
FEB 19, 2022
Mira Rajput’s secret to glowing skin
Minimal products
When it comes to skincare, Mira Rajput follows the less-is-more philosophy. She uses minimum products and relies on natural ingredients to get that otherworldly glow
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
And it comes as no surprise that she uses an exfoliation mask made out of kitchen ingredients to work magic on her skin
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Uses kitchen ingredients
For that mix a little honey with a pinch of turmeric and form a smooth paste, it helps to gently exfoliate the skin and leaves it with a healthy, glowy finish
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
DIY exfoliation mask
What sets her beauty routine really apart from others is this one step of applying a hydrating serum and then following it up with a vitamin C serum
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Two sets of serum
Mira abides by this rule every single time, that is whatever you put on your face, use it on the neck, too
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Don’t skip neck area
The star revealed that she follows her mother's age-old recipe for using raw milk and rose water concoction, for treating sunburn and to get radiant-looking skin
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Mom’s secret recipe
Mira has gone on record to say that facial exercise is her favourite beauty treatment as it leaves her skin feeling refreshed
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Facial exercise
Start by applying a face serum and using the knuckles of your fingers under the eyes, jawline and neck to improve the lymphatic drainage of your skin
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Process
Mira starts by applying lemon to her face, after a while she proceeds to a gram-flour and yogurt mask
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
DIY facial
Next, she uses tomato juice on her face to brighten her complexion and finishes the facial by slathering aloe vera gel to tighten her skin
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Next step
