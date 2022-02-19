Beauty

joyce joyson

FEB 19, 2022

Mira Rajput’s secret to glowing skin

Minimal products

When it comes to skincare, Mira Rajput follows the less-is-more philosophy. She uses minimum products and relies on natural ingredients to get that otherworldly glow

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

And it comes as no surprise that she uses an exfoliation mask made out of kitchen ingredients to work magic on her skin

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

Uses kitchen ingredients

For that mix a little honey with a pinch of turmeric and form a smooth paste, it helps to gently exfoliate the skin and leaves it with a healthy, glowy finish

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

DIY exfoliation mask

What sets her beauty routine really apart from others is this one step of applying a hydrating serum and then following it up with a vitamin C serum

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

Two sets of serum

Mira abides by this rule every single time, that is whatever you put on your face, use it on the neck, too

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

Don’t skip neck area

The star revealed that she follows her mother's age-old recipe for using raw milk and rose water concoction, for treating sunburn and to get radiant-looking skin

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

Mom’s secret recipe

Mira has gone on record to say that facial exercise is her favourite beauty treatment as it leaves her skin feeling refreshed

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

Facial exercise

Start by applying a face serum and using the knuckles of your fingers under the eyes, jawline and neck to improve the lymphatic drainage of your skin

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

Process

Mira starts by applying lemon to her face, after a while she proceeds to a gram-flour and yogurt mask

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

DIY facial

Next, she uses tomato juice on her face to brighten her complexion and finishes the facial by slathering aloe vera gel to tighten her skin

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

Next step

