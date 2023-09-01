Heading 3
Jiya Surana
SEPTEMBER 1, 2023
Mira Rajput's skincare secrets
A mother of two, Mira Kapoor manages to keep her beauty routine on point even after all this time
Beauty Routine
In an interview, Mira revealed that she believes in a ‘less is more’ policy. Her beauty routine is extremely simple and fuss-free
Less Is More
In the morning, she used a non-foaming cleanser to rinse her face
Cleansing
Post cleansing, she applies a light moisturiser that absorbs quickly and does not feel too heavy
Moisturisation
Make-up Free skin
She also revealed that on most days, she steps out without any make-up because she likes to let her skin breathe
Unless required, Mira likes to stay away from heavy foundations and makeup products
Avoid Heavy Foundations
She has also shared a few home remedies with us that she learned from her mother
Mother’s Recipe
To deal with sunburns, she applies a mixture of milk and rosewater. It calms the skin and soothes the burns
Tried-and-tested Methods
Another one that she swears by is a mix of Multani mitti and papaya or milk or dried oranges, to improve radiance
Homemade Recipe
Lastly, Mira affirms that eating healthy is the best and simplest way to take forever good care of your skin
Healthy diet
