Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 1, 2023

Mira Rajput's skincare secrets

A mother of two, Mira Kapoor manages to keep her beauty routine on point even after all this time

Beauty Routine

Image: Mira Kapoor instagram 

In an interview, Mira revealed that she believes in a ‘less is more’ policy. Her beauty routine is extremely simple and fuss-free

Less Is More

Image: Mira Kapoor instagram

In the morning, she used a non-foaming cleanser to rinse her face

Cleansing 

Image: Mira Kapoor instagram

Post cleansing, she applies a light moisturiser that absorbs quickly and does not feel too heavy

Moisturisation

Image: Mira Kapoor instagram

Make-up Free skin

Image: Mira Kapoor instagram

She also revealed that on most days, she steps out without any make-up because she likes to let her skin breathe

Unless required, Mira likes to stay away from heavy foundations and makeup products

Avoid Heavy Foundations 

Image: Mira Kapoor instagram

She has also shared a few home remedies with us that she learned from her mother

Mother’s Recipe 

Image: Mira Kapoor instagram

To deal with sunburns, she applies a mixture of milk and rosewater. It calms the skin and soothes the burns

Tried-and-tested Methods

Image: Mira Kapoor instagram

Another one that she swears by is a mix of Multani mitti and papaya or milk or dried oranges, to improve radiance

Homemade Recipe

Image: Mira Kapoor instagram

Lastly, Mira affirms that eating healthy is the best and simplest way to take forever good care of your skin

Healthy diet

Image: Mira Kapoor instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here