Mistakes Aquarius Women Make In Love

They value their alone time above all else to prevent feeling restricted, frequently at the expense of their partner's need for closeness
Flees Emotional Attachment
Aquarius is the sign controlled by the rebellious planet Uranus. That's why it may be unsettling for these women to enter a relationship with a lot of rigid requirements
Dreads Conventions of Relationships
This social sign places a high value on creating a friendship-first basis with partners. But they tend to give mixed signals, and run the risk of being placed in the friend zone due to their ambiguous signals
Gives Mixed Signals
Make sure you're communicating your need for emotional distance and enough of alone time in a straightforward and sensitive manner to prevent miscommunication
Cannot Handle Clinginess
Always approaching love from a purely scientific perspective can diminish part of their romantic allure
A Scientific Perspective on Love
Aquarians, the fixed air sign of the zodiac, can occasionally be obstinate in their beliefs and have a propensity to believe they are always correct
She’s Sanctimonious
But Aquarians women must be careful not to appear platonic while they are trying to be romantic
Turns Romance Platonic at Times
It's crucial for Aquarius to resist being preoccupied with obsessive ideas about potential relationship dynamics or visualise every possible future situation
Excessively Future Oriented
Typically, an Aquarian doesn't react emotionally in situations
She’s the Ice Queen
Their romantic lives will function more smoothly if they can strike a balance
Choosing Social Life over Love
