Mistakes Aquarius Women Make In Love

They value their alone time above all else to prevent feeling restricted, frequently at the expense of their partner's need for closeness

Flees Emotional Attachment

Aquarius is the sign controlled by the rebellious planet Uranus. That's why it may be unsettling for these women to enter a relationship with a lot of rigid requirements

Dreads Conventions of Relationships

This social sign places a high value on creating a friendship-first basis with partners. But they tend to give mixed signals, and run the risk of being placed in the friend zone due to their ambiguous signals

Gives Mixed Signals

Make sure you're communicating your need for emotional distance and enough of alone time in a straightforward and sensitive manner to prevent miscommunication

Cannot Handle Clinginess

Always approaching love from a purely scientific perspective can diminish part of their romantic allure

A Scientific Perspective on Love

Aquarians, the fixed air sign of the zodiac, can occasionally be obstinate in their beliefs and have a propensity to believe they are always correct

She’s Sanctimonious

But Aquarians women must be careful not to appear platonic while they are trying to be romantic

Turns Romance Platonic at Times

It's crucial for Aquarius to resist being preoccupied with obsessive ideas about potential relationship dynamics or visualise every possible future situation

Excessively Future Oriented

Typically, an Aquarian doesn't react emotionally in situations

She’s the Ice Queen

Their romantic lives will function more smoothly if they can strike a balance

Choosing Social Life over Love

