Aditi Balsaver

DEC 01, 2022

LIFESTYLE

Mistakes Capricorn Women Make In Love

Their obsession with chasing professional responsibilities distresses their romantic love life while creating multiple problems

Putting Career before Relationship

These women are private people who appreciate their alone time. If they feel that you are invading their space, they will let you know, and it won't be pleasant

Loves Being Alone

Relationships require an edge of the sentiment and Capricorns need to give space to themselves so that they can feel their sentiments and balance both of their sides for a smooth relationship

Giving a Backseat to Their Sentiments

There need not be a person on the top when it comes to relationships. Moreover, partners should feel that they are on the same level

Controlling

Make sure that you do not expect monogamy when in a relationship with them

Cheating

For Capricorns, self-improvement can only come when people roughly polish themselves. And they project the same approach onto their lover

A Tough-Love Approach

These ladies never seem to let their guard down. Good luck trying to reach them till they discover their true feelings for you!

Not Showcasing their Soft Spot

Capricorns are majorly involved in materialistic things like status, money and high-end gifts. But too much of it can take away the emotional perspective

Prioritising Materialistic things

Capricorn women have a reputation for being two-faced, largely because they occasionally have a propensity to distort the facts

Double Standards

This earth sign is extremely private about their sentiments, emotions and life. Their one-word answers are just not enough for their partner to feel that connection and bond

Extremely private

