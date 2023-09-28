Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 28, 2023
Mistakes over-thinkers make in relationship
They tend to assume negative outcomes or motives, even when there's no evidence for it
Assuming the worst
Image: Pexels
Overthinkers may dissect every word and action, reading too much into minor things
Overanalyzing
Image: Pexels
They may hesitate to express their feelings or concerns, fearing overanalysis or rejection
Lack of communication
Image: Pexels
Overthinkers may need constant validation and reassurance from their partner
Seeking reassurance constantly
Image: Pexels
Sometimes, they create issues where there are none by dwelling on imagined scenarios
Creating problems
Image: Pexels
Overthinking can lead to heightened insecurity and jealousy, straining the relationship
Insecurity
Image: Pexels
Trust issues often arise due to overthinking, making it hard to trust their partner's intentions
Difficulty trusting
Image: Pexels
Overthinking can lead to increased stress and anxiety, which can negatively impact the relationship
Stress and anxiety
Image: Pexels
They might compare their relationship to others, leading to feelings of inadequacy or envy
Comparison with others
Image: Pexels
To avoid these pitfalls, it's essential for overthinkers to work on mindfulness, open communication, and self-confidence
Try avoiding pitfalls
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.