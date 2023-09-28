Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 28, 2023

Mistakes over-thinkers make in relationship

They tend to assume negative outcomes or motives, even when there's no evidence for it

Assuming the worst

Image: Pexels

Overthinkers may dissect every word and action, reading too much into minor things

Overanalyzing

Image: Pexels

They may hesitate to express their feelings or concerns, fearing overanalysis or rejection

Lack of communication

Image: Pexels

Overthinkers may need constant validation and reassurance from their partner

Seeking reassurance constantly

Image: Pexels

Sometimes, they create issues where there are none by dwelling on imagined scenarios

Creating problems

Image: Pexels

Overthinking can lead to heightened insecurity and jealousy, straining the relationship

Insecurity

Image: Pexels

Trust issues often arise due to overthinking, making it hard to trust their partner's intentions

Difficulty trusting

Image: Pexels

Overthinking can lead to increased stress and anxiety, which can negatively impact the relationship

Stress and anxiety

Image: Pexels

They might compare their relationship to others, leading to feelings of inadequacy or envy

Comparison with others

Image: Pexels

To avoid these pitfalls, it's essential for overthinkers to work on mindfulness, open communication, and self-confidence

Try avoiding pitfalls 

Image: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here