Mistakes Sagittarius Women Make In Love 

The main issue with a Sagittarius is that they have a tendency to fall in love quickly even when they don't know the other person all that well
Love the Idea of Love More Than Their Date
This trait can lead them to make repeated promises that they either cannot or do not want to keep
Overpromising And Under-delivering
Sagittarius enjoy being in love and they can fail to notice obvious problems or warning signs in relationships, especially when they are first starting out
Put Their Lover on a Pedestal
When it comes to relationship dynamics or even something as basic as where to eat, Sagittarius should assert themselves in partnerships and voice their demands rather than always giving their spouse the last say
Not Asserting Themselves
Sagittarians have a bit of a double standard: they can be very critical of others yet are extremely sensitive when a lover gives them criticism
Nit-picking
They occasionally speak their minds too bluntly, which can come across as callous and damage the sentiments of others
Radically Honest
Loving wine and booze is fantastic, but if it develops into recklessness and rowdiness, it can damage relationships
Over-indulgence in Liqueur And Intimacy
Sagittarius need to understand that they have no power over other people's actions
A Control Freak
Their intimate relationships may suffer as a result of their constant brooding and fixation on doom and gloom
Not Asking for Space
Sagittarians, one of the fire signs of the zodiac, follow their passions and are constantly looking for excitement, which makes them prone to becoming bored of their partners
Getting Bored of Their Bae
