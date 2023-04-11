Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

Lifestyle

APRIL 11, 2023

Mistakes That Can Lead To Divorce

Communication is the key to any relationship. When couples stop communicating it leads to misunderstanding, and frustrations 

Lack of communication

Cheating is one of the most common reasons behind a divorce 

Infidelity

Financial disagreements can be a major source of conflict in a marriage

Financial problems 

Lack of intimacy in a relationship can bring frustration and resentment 

Lack of intimacy

Different priorities 

Couples who do not share the same values or have different priorities can find it difficult to maintain a strong relationship 

Sometimes couples simply grow apart over time and a strong bond can become strained 

Growing apart

Frequent arguing can be exhausting and lead to feelings of frustration 

Constant arguing

Addiction can put a strain on any relationship and when one partner is struggling with substance abuse, it can be difficult to maintain a healthy marriage 

Substance abuse 

Marriage takes work and when one person stops putting effort to it, it can lead to a breakdown 

Lack of effort 

When partners take each other for granted, the relationship loses its importance

Taking each other for granted

