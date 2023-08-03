Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

AUGUST 03, 2023

Mistakes to avoid for healthy skin 

Image: Diana Penty Instagram 

If you want to invest in healthy skin follow this ultimate skincare guide 

Over-cleansing
It can disrupt the natural barrier of your skin and strip it off its natural oils

Image:  Pexels

#1

Exfoliating too often
 It can make your skin feel irritated, cause tightness and redness

#2

Image:  Pexels

Not moisturizing your skin
Use moisturizers twice a day to keep your skin hydrated and nourished

#3

Image:  Pexels

#4

Image:  Pexels

Using hot water
Cleansing with hot water can wreak havoc on the skin's natural barrier 

Image:  Pexels

#5

Applying harsh products
Products with pH levels that aren't suitable for your skin can cause skin damage

Not drinking enough water
Drink 3-4 litres of water everyday to keep your skin feeling hydrated and plump 

#6

Image:  Pexels

Skipping sunscreen
You need sunscreen to protect your skin against the harmful UVA and UVB rays along with environmental stressors

#7

Image:  Pexels

#8

Image:  Pexels

Frequent facial waxing
Waxing pulls the hair and dead skin off and can damage your skin barrier by causing inflammation

Image:  Pexels

Doubling on skincare actives
Make sure the ingredients are compatible and suitable for your skin type when mixing skincare actives 

#9

