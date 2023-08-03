Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
AUGUST 03, 2023
Mistakes to avoid for healthy skin
Ultimate guide
Image: Diana Penty Instagram
If you want to invest in healthy skin follow this ultimate skincare guide
Over-cleansing
It can disrupt the natural barrier of your skin and strip it off its natural oils
Image: Pexels
#1
Exfoliating too often
It can make your skin feel irritated, cause tightness and redness
#2
Image: Pexels
Not moisturizing your skin
Use moisturizers twice a day to keep your skin hydrated and nourished
#3
Image: Pexels
#4
Image: Pexels
Using hot water
Cleansing with hot water can wreak havoc on the skin's natural barrier
Image: Pexels
#5
Applying harsh products
Products with pH levels that aren't suitable for your skin can cause skin damage
Not drinking enough water
Drink 3-4 litres of water everyday to keep your skin feeling hydrated and plump
#6
Image: Pexels
Skipping sunscreen
You need sunscreen to protect your skin against the harmful UVA and UVB rays along with environmental stressors
#7
Image: Pexels
#8
Image: Pexels
Frequent facial waxing
Waxing pulls the hair and dead skin off and can damage your skin barrier by causing inflammation
Image: Pexels
Doubling on skincare actives
Make sure the ingredients are compatible and suitable for your skin type when mixing skincare actives
#9
