Moisture Sandwiching: Tips to get it right
DEC 11, 2021
What is a moisture sandwich?
It is a way of achieving bouncy moist skin by layering the products in a way to grant maximum hydration and nourishment to your skin
Images: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Start by cleansing
Cleanse your face with a mild face wash and do not pat dry your face
Image: Diana Penty Instagram
K-beauty '3-second rule'
The skincare trend is based on this rule, which means applying products within 3 seconds of washing your face
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Tone your skin
Soak a cotton pad in toner and apply it all over your face and neck while your skin is still damp
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Moisture trapping technique
The trick is to put lighter, watery products on your damp skin and then layer it with thicker ones
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
Apply Essence
After toning, apply essence by gently pat drying on your face
Image: Ami patel Instagram
Spray some hydrating face mist on your face and follow it up with a serum
Use facial mist and serum
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Again, spray a hydrating mist over your face and massage in a moisturiser
Moisturise your skin
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Use facial oil to further moisturise skin and lock in hydration
Lock moisture with facial oil
Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
Do not use retinol, chemical exfoliators or other ingredients that can irritate your skin
Things to keep in mind
Image: Hina Khan
