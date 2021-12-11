Moisture Sandwiching: Tips to get it right

What is a moisture sandwich?

It is a way of achieving bouncy moist skin by layering the products in a way to grant maximum hydration and nourishment to your skin

Images: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Start by cleansing

Cleanse your face with a mild face wash and do not pat dry your face

Image: Diana Penty Instagram

K-beauty '3-second rule'

The skincare trend is based on this rule, which means applying products within 3 seconds of washing your face

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Tone your skin

Soak a cotton pad in toner and apply it all over your face and neck while your skin is still damp

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Moisture trapping technique

The trick is to put lighter, watery products on your damp skin and then layer it with thicker ones

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

Apply Essence

After toning, apply essence by gently pat drying on your face

Image: Ami patel Instagram

Spray some hydrating face mist on your face and follow it up with a serum

Use facial mist and serum

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Again, spray a hydrating mist over your face and massage in a moisturiser

Moisturise your skin

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Use facial oil to further moisturise skin and lock in hydration

Lock moisture with facial oil

Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram

Do not use retinol, chemical exfoliators or other ingredients that can irritate your skin

Things to keep in mind

Image: Hina Khan

