Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 17, 2023

Moisturizing face packs from coconut milk

Coconut Milk is usually consumed by vegan people but is also used for face packs

Coconut Milk

Image: Pexels

Milk is highly nourishing and useful for dry skin

Image: Pexels

Benefits

Grind some soaked almonds and add coconut milk and form a paste. Apply for 10 mins and rinse it off

Almond

Image: Pexels

Mix 1 tsp coconut milk and honey. Mix them thoroughly and apply for 10 mins and wash it

Honey

Image: Pexels

Hibiscus

Image: Pexels

Mix hibiscus powder with coconut milk and apply for 10 mins and wash it off

Image: Pexels

Gram flour

Mix besan and a pinch of turmeric with coconut milk to form a paste and apply for 10 mins and wash it off

Mix rice flour, a pinch of turmeric with coconut milk and apply for 10 mins and wash it off

Rice flour

Image: Pexels

Mix some milk powder with coconut milk to form a paste and apply for 15 mins and wash it off

Image: Pexels

Milk Powder

Orange Peel 

Image: Pexels

Grind the orange peel to form a powder and mix with coconut milk and apply for 10 mins and wash it off

Image: Pexels

Mix some saffron strands and sandalwood powder with milk and keep the paste till it dries and rinse it off 

Saffron

