Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 17, 2023
Moisturizing face packs from coconut milk
Coconut Milk is usually consumed by vegan people but is also used for face packs
Coconut Milk
Image: Pexels
Milk is highly nourishing and useful for dry skin
Image: Pexels
Benefits
Grind some soaked almonds and add coconut milk and form a paste. Apply for 10 mins and rinse it off
Almond
Image: Pexels
Mix 1 tsp coconut milk and honey. Mix them thoroughly and apply for 10 mins and wash it
Honey
Image: Pexels
Hibiscus
Image: Pexels
Mix hibiscus powder with coconut milk and apply for 10 mins and wash it off
Image: Pexels
Gram flour
Mix besan and a pinch of turmeric with coconut milk to form a paste and apply for 10 mins and wash it off
Mix rice flour, a pinch of turmeric with coconut milk and apply for 10 mins and wash it off
Rice flour
Image: Pexels
Mix some milk powder with coconut milk to form a paste and apply for 15 mins and wash it off
Image: Pexels
Milk Powder
Orange Peel
Image: Pexels
Grind the orange peel to form a powder and mix with coconut milk and apply for 10 mins and wash it off
Image: Pexels
Mix some saffron strands and sandalwood powder with milk and keep the paste till it dries and rinse it off
Saffron
