Shruti Mehta

Lifestyle

AUGUST 10, 2023

Mom-daughter date ideas

Image: Pexels

One of the best ways to cherish this bond is to go on a shopping spree and pick matching outfits for the day out 

Shopping spree

Music can be one of the greatest ways to bond! Go to a live concert or outdoor music festival and make it a date

Image: Pexels

Music 

A date that includes pampering sounds appealing! Pamper each other with a home Spa day

Image: Pexels

Spa day 

It might sound unusual but take dance classes together to guide each other and have some light-hearted moments

Image: Pexels

Dance classes 

Sport 

Image: Pexels

If you are not very keen on sports, give it a shot via the mom-daughter date! Try out a new sport together and live the joy of exploring new things 

Image: Pexels

Knitting class

Untangling knots might bring you closer. Embark on a creative journey with each other through a knitting class 

Who does not love some delicious food while they spend some quality time with their favorite person? Go food hopping to treat your taste buds 

Food Hopping 

Image: Pexels

With this mom-daughter date do something different! Share stories from your daily lives while stargazing 

Stargazing

Image: Pexels

Painting fun 

Image: Pexels

Unleash your inner creativity as you paint a pot side by side! Gift it to each other to cherish the memory forever 

Image: Pexels

It is never too late to rejuvenate and relax yourself! Make this a date by taking your mom/daughter with you

Yoga classes 

