Arpita Sarkar

BEAUTY

MAY 04, 2023

Mom-To-Be Ileana D’Cruz’s Beauty Secrets

Image : Ileana D’Cruz Instagram

Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz announced her pregnancy on April 18, 2023 through an Instagram post 

Mommy-to-be Ileana D’Cruz

Image : Ileana D’Cruz Instagram

The mommy-to-be is glowing these day and she takes a good care of her skin 

Glowing skin

Image : Ileana D’Cruz Instagram

Beauty secrets

According to some reports, Ileana D’Cruz has a special secret for her glowing skin. Let’s check out

Image : Ileana D’Cruz Instagram

The actress uses her mom’s scrub recipe of ‘chana atta’ and ‘malai.’ It instantly softens her skin and de-tans her

Homemade scrub

Image : Ileana D’Cruz Instagram

No matter how tired she is, she removes her makeup before going to bed

Never sleeps with makeup on

Image : Ileana D’Cruz Instagram

Ileana does not skip the sunscreen when going outdoors

Sunscreen

Image : Ileana D’Cruz Instagram

The actress ensures she carefully moisturizes her skin before sleeping

Nighttime skincare routine

Image : Ileana D’Cruz Instagram

Ileana drinks a lot of water throughout the day and also consumes coconut water

Hydration

Image : Ileana D’Cruz Instagram

Ileana eases her dry skin with a hydrating mist

Hydrating mist

Image : Ileana D’Cruz Instagram

"One thing I don't neglect is my lips as they too need nourishment. So, I apply an oil-rich lip balm to keep them from getting chapped and dry," the actress said in an interview

Lip care

