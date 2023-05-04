MAY 04, 2023
Mom-To-Be Ileana D’Cruz’s Beauty Secrets
Image : Ileana D’Cruz Instagram
Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz announced her pregnancy on April 18, 2023 through an Instagram post
Mommy-to-be Ileana D’Cruz
The mommy-to-be is glowing these day and she takes a good care of her skin
Glowing skin
Beauty secrets
According to some reports, Ileana D’Cruz has a special secret for her glowing skin. Let’s check out
The actress uses her mom’s scrub recipe of ‘chana atta’ and ‘malai.’ It instantly softens her skin and de-tans her
Homemade scrub
No matter how tired she is, she removes her makeup before going to bed
Never sleeps with makeup on
Ileana does not skip the sunscreen when going outdoors
Sunscreen
The actress ensures she carefully moisturizes her skin before sleeping
Nighttime skincare routine
Ileana drinks a lot of water throughout the day and also consumes coconut water
Hydration
Ileana eases her dry skin with a hydrating mist
Hydrating mist
"One thing I don't neglect is my lips as they too need nourishment. So, I apply an oil-rich lip balm to keep them from getting chapped and dry," the actress said in an interview
Lip care
