Raina Reyaz 

travel 

December 05, 2023

Monasteries to visit in India 

Begin your spiritual journey in the enchanting landscapes of Ladakh at Thiksey Monastery. Perched atop a hill, it offers panoramic views of the Himalayas and houses a stunning Maitreya Buddha statue

Thiksey Monastery, Ladakh

Image Source: Pexels 

Explore the tranquility of Rumtek Monastery, nestled in the lush hills of Sikkim. Home to intricate murals and ancient artifacts, it is a prominent seat of the Kagyu lineage of Tibetan Buddhism

Rumtek Monastery, Sikkim

Image Source: Pexels 

Embark on a pilgrimage to Tawang Monastery, the largest in India and second-largest in the world. Set against the backdrop of snow-capped mountains, it holds sacred scriptures and relics

Tawang Monastery, Arunachal Pradesh

Image Source: Pexels

Immerse yourself in the vibrant Hemis Festival at Hemis Monastery, celebrating the birth of Guru Padmasambhava. The monastery's museum showcases rare artifacts, thangkas, and religious objects

Hemis Monastery, Ladakh

Image Source: Pexels

Find solace in the serene surroundings of Dharamshala, home to Namgyal Monastery. As the personal monastery of the Dalai Lama, it offers a unique blend of Tibetan culture and spiritual teachings 

Namgyal Monastery, Himachal Pradesh

Image Source: Pexels 

Venture into the Nubra Valley to discover Diskit Monastery, where a massive Maitreya Buddha statue overlooks the valley. The monastery also provides breathtaking views of the surrounding desert landscape

Diskit Monastery, Ladakh

Image Source: Pexels

Perched at an altitude of 4,166 meters, Kye Monastery in Spiti Valley is a picturesque Tibetan Buddhist monastery. Its ancient scriptures, murals, and the mesmerizing landscape make it a must-visit

Kye Monastery, Himachal Pradesh

Image Source: Pexels 

Trek through the dramatic Zanskar Gorge to reach Phugtal Monastery, clinging to a cliffside like a honeycomb. The journey itself is an adventure, and the monastery's unique architecture adds to its allure

Phugtal Monastery, Ladakh

Image Source: Pexels

Ghoom Monastery, located in Darjeeling, India, stands as a historic Buddhist sanctuary, boasting a captivating blend of Tibetan architecture and spiritual tranquility

Ghoom Monastery, Darjeeling 

Image Source: Pexels

Delve into the ancient heritage of Tabo Monastery, often referred to as the Ajanta of the Himalayas. The monastery complex houses exquisite murals, sculptures, and a thousand years of history

Tabo Monastery, Himachal Pradesh

Image Source: Pexels

