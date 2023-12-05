Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
December 05, 2023
Monasteries to visit in India
Begin your spiritual journey in the enchanting landscapes of Ladakh at Thiksey Monastery. Perched atop a hill, it offers panoramic views of the Himalayas and houses a stunning Maitreya Buddha statue
Thiksey Monastery, Ladakh
Explore the tranquility of Rumtek Monastery, nestled in the lush hills of Sikkim. Home to intricate murals and ancient artifacts, it is a prominent seat of the Kagyu lineage of Tibetan Buddhism
Rumtek Monastery, Sikkim
Embark on a pilgrimage to Tawang Monastery, the largest in India and second-largest in the world. Set against the backdrop of snow-capped mountains, it holds sacred scriptures and relics
Tawang Monastery, Arunachal Pradesh
Immerse yourself in the vibrant Hemis Festival at Hemis Monastery, celebrating the birth of Guru Padmasambhava. The monastery's museum showcases rare artifacts, thangkas, and religious objects
Hemis Monastery, Ladakh
Find solace in the serene surroundings of Dharamshala, home to Namgyal Monastery. As the personal monastery of the Dalai Lama, it offers a unique blend of Tibetan culture and spiritual teachings
Namgyal Monastery, Himachal Pradesh
Venture into the Nubra Valley to discover Diskit Monastery, where a massive Maitreya Buddha statue overlooks the valley. The monastery also provides breathtaking views of the surrounding desert landscape
Diskit Monastery, Ladakh
Perched at an altitude of 4,166 meters, Kye Monastery in Spiti Valley is a picturesque Tibetan Buddhist monastery. Its ancient scriptures, murals, and the mesmerizing landscape make it a must-visit
Kye Monastery, Himachal Pradesh
Trek through the dramatic Zanskar Gorge to reach Phugtal Monastery, clinging to a cliffside like a honeycomb. The journey itself is an adventure, and the monastery's unique architecture adds to its allure
Phugtal Monastery, Ladakh
Ghoom Monastery, located in Darjeeling, India, stands as a historic Buddhist sanctuary, boasting a captivating blend of Tibetan architecture and spiritual tranquility
Ghoom Monastery, Darjeeling
Delve into the ancient heritage of Tabo Monastery, often referred to as the Ajanta of the Himalayas. The monastery complex houses exquisite murals, sculptures, and a thousand years of history
Tabo Monastery, Himachal Pradesh
