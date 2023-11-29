Heading 3

Raina Reyaz 

travel 

NOVEMBER 29, 2023

Monasteries to visit in the world 

Begin your spiritual odyssey at Paro Taktsang, perched on a cliff in Bhutan. This iconic monastery offers not only breathtaking views but also a profound connection to Bhutanese Buddhism

Paro Taktsang (Tiger's Nest), Bhutan

Image Source: Pexels 

Dive into the world of martial arts and Zen Buddhism at the Shaolin Monastery in Henan, China. Immerse yourself in the history and traditions that have shaped Shaolin Kung Fu

Shaolin Monastery, China

Image Source: Pexels 

Ascend to the sky-scraping Meteora Monasteries in central Greece. Marvel at the monastic life intertwined with nature's grandeur, as these monasteries are perched atop towering rock pillars

Meteora Monasteries, Greece

Image Source: Pexels

Journey to the remote Zanskar Valley in Ladakh, India, to discover the mesmerizing Phugtal Monastery. Carved into the cliffs, it stands as a testament to spiritual devotion amidst rugged landscapes

Phugtal Monastery, Ladakh (India)

Image Source: Pexels

Explore the medieval marvel of Mont Saint-Michel in Normandy, France. This abbey on an islet, surrounded by tidal waters, provides a unique blend of architectural beauty and historical significance

Mont Saint-Michel, France

Image Source: Pexels

Stand in awe of the Potala Palace in Lhasa, Tibet, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and former winter residence of the Dalai Lama. The palace's towering structure and intricate artwork are reflections of Tibetan Buddhist architecture and culture

Potala Palace, Tibet

Image Source: Pexels

Uncover the cultural gem of Rila Monastery nestled in the Rila Mountains of Bulgaria. Admire the vibrant frescoes, unique architecture, and the peaceful ambiance of this UNESCO World Heritage site

Rila Monastery, Bulgaria

Image Source: Pexels

Journey to Saint Catherine's Monastery at the base of Mount Sinai in the Sinai Peninsula. One of the oldest working Christian monasteries, it holds religious significance and a rich collection of manuscripts and icons

Saint Catherine's Monastery, Egypt

Image Source: Pexels

Venture to the cliffside Sümela Monastery in Trabzon, Turkey, surrounded by lush forests. Dating back to the 4th century, this monastery boasts stunning frescoes and offers panoramic views of the Altındere Valley

Sümela Monastery, Turkey

Image Source: Pexels

Perched on Catalonia's mountainous landscape, this monastery is a revered Benedictine abbey and pilgrimage site, offering breathtaking views and spiritual solace

Montserrat Monastery, Spain

Image Source: Pexels

