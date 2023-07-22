Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JULY 22, 2023

Monsoon diet to avoid viruses

Including seasonal fruits in your diet like jamun, papaya, apples, and pomegranates increases vitamins A, and C, antioxidants, and fiber. These fruits improve digestion and trigger gut response

Fruits

Image: Pexels

Monsoon is for gourds like bottle gourds, bitter gourds, etc. Including these vegetables help improve gut health and immune activity

Image: Pexels

Vegetables

Consuming fluids is vital as they rehydrate the body and maintain electrolyte balance. They are also essential for building an immune system

Fluids

Image: Pexels

Lemons are a great addition to your monsoon diet as they contain vitamin C that enhances immune response and prevents infections

Lemon 

Image: Pexels

Probiotics

Image: Pexels

Good sources of probiotics include yogurt, buttermilk, pickled vegetables, etc. Probiotics help fight off harmful bacteria from the system

Image: Pexels

Turmeric

 Turmeric contains Antibacterial and Antiviral properties that prevent infections. It is also an excellent ingredient to boost overall health

Garlic is an amazing ingredient to prevent the common cold and flu. Frequent consumption of garlic can protect you from viral attacks

Garlic

Image: Pexels

Nuts are loaded with proteins, vitamins, and antioxidants and help maintain your health

Nuts

Image: Pexels

Spices

Image: Pexels

Spices and herbs like pepper, cardamom, and cinnamon contain antifungal and immune-boosting activities. They help support your immune system and uplift your overall health

Image: Pexels

It is important to consume cooked food as raw vegetables can contain microbes due to dirt which can cause gastrointestinal issues

Cooked food

