Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JULY 22, 2023
Monsoon diet to avoid viruses
Including seasonal fruits in your diet like jamun, papaya, apples, and pomegranates increases vitamins A, and C, antioxidants, and fiber. These fruits improve digestion and trigger gut response
Fruits
Image: Pexels
Monsoon is for gourds like bottle gourds, bitter gourds, etc. Including these vegetables help improve gut health and immune activity
Image: Pexels
Vegetables
Consuming fluids is vital as they rehydrate the body and maintain electrolyte balance. They are also essential for building an immune system
Fluids
Image: Pexels
Lemons are a great addition to your monsoon diet as they contain vitamin C that enhances immune response and prevents infections
Lemon
Image: Pexels
Probiotics
Image: Pexels
Good sources of probiotics include yogurt, buttermilk, pickled vegetables, etc. Probiotics help fight off harmful bacteria from the system
Image: Pexels
Turmeric
Turmeric contains Antibacterial and Antiviral properties that prevent infections. It is also an excellent ingredient to boost overall health
Garlic is an amazing ingredient to prevent the common cold and flu. Frequent consumption of garlic can protect you from viral attacks
Garlic
Image: Pexels
Nuts are loaded with proteins, vitamins, and antioxidants and help maintain your health
Nuts
Image: Pexels
Spices
Image: Pexels
Spices and herbs like pepper, cardamom, and cinnamon contain antifungal and immune-boosting activities. They help support your immune system and uplift your overall health
Image: Pexels
It is important to consume cooked food as raw vegetables can contain microbes due to dirt which can cause gastrointestinal issues
Cooked food
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.