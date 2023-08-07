Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 07, 2023

Monsoon drink recipes to try

Image: Pexels

Boil some milk, add tea leaves along with some ginger and a few pods of elaichi into a pot. Serve it in a tea cup and enjoy it with some biscuits

Adrak elaichi chai

Nothing can go wrong with coffee. Just cut a packet of instant coffee, add a few spoons of sugar and add some hot milk. Enjoy it under this chill weather

Image: Pexels

Coffee

Cut some apples, put them into a mixer until you get a fine juice, and add some raisins and a little lemon for some tanginess to it

Image: Pexels

Star apple delight

Prepare regular tea as usual, and add a few strands of peppermint leaves towards the end!

Image: Pexels

Peppermint Tea

Kesar doodh

Image: Pexels

Boil some milk, add a few spoons of sugar and some kesar strands and mix it well. It tastes amazing and also helps you sleep well

Image: Pexels

Strawberry milkshake

Add a few cups of cream milk in a mixer with a handful of strawberries and some sugar with it. Mix everything until you achieve a good consistency and serve it chilled

Boil the tea leaves with a good amount of ginger and serve it hot and fresh this monsoon

Ginger tea

Image: Pexels

Add a stick of cinnamon to your almond milk with maple syrup and a pinch of nutmeg powder. Bring it to a boil and serve it hot

Spicy almond milk

Image: Pexels

Lemon honey tea

Image: Pexels

Boil tea leaves with water and add some lemon and a few drops of honey. Bring it to a boil and serve it hot this monsoon

Image: Pexels

In a glass, scoop vanilla ice cream and pour some hot espresso over iI. Eat it or drink it as there is no wrong or right way to have affogato

Affogato

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here