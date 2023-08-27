Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

lifestyle

AUGUST 27, 2023

Monsoon essentials for your wardrobe

Image: Pexels

Monsoon can cause full length bottoms to get wet and dirty. Instead of full length bottoms, opt for midi skirts, shorts or midi dresses

Avoid full length bottoms

Floral dresses never go out of style and can instantly brighten cloudy days. They are a great choice for going out for a coffee or brunch

Image: Pexels

Floral dresses

Light colored summer clothes can be replaced with darker shades of clothing to avoid water stains during the rain

Image: Pexels

Darker clothes

Monsoons make it difficult to go places. So it is important to invest in good waterproof shoes/sandals to ensure dry feet and comfort

Image: Pexels

Waterproof sandals

Waterproof tote bags

Image: Pexels

Tote bags are always in trend and are no exception for monsoon. But it’s important to invest in a waterproof tote bag to carry all your essentials for the day

Image: Pexels 

Compact umbrella

Umbrellas are an essential for monsoon and it helps to invest in a compact size that is also easy to carry

Cotton fabrics are light, soft and can easily absorb water. It creates a perfect air flow and is comfortable to wear

Invest in cotton

Image: Pexels 

Skin-fit bottom wear during monsoon can be uncomfortable as the fabric sticks to your skin and can be unhygienic

Avoid skinfit bottomwear

Image: Pexels

Use hair accessories

Image: Pexels

Using hair accessories can help protect the hair from the weather and also elevate any look

Image: Pexels 

They are great fabric options for monsoon and are comfortable and stylish

Use Rayon and Khadi fabrics

