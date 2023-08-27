Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
lifestyle
AUGUST 27, 2023
Monsoon essentials for your wardrobe
Image: Pexels
Monsoon can cause full length bottoms to get wet and dirty. Instead of full length bottoms, opt for midi skirts, shorts or midi dresses
Avoid full length bottoms
Floral dresses never go out of style and can instantly brighten cloudy days. They are a great choice for going out for a coffee or brunch
Image: Pexels
Floral dresses
Light colored summer clothes can be replaced with darker shades of clothing to avoid water stains during the rain
Image: Pexels
Darker clothes
Monsoons make it difficult to go places. So it is important to invest in good waterproof shoes/sandals to ensure dry feet and comfort
Image: Pexels
Waterproof sandals
Waterproof tote bags
Image: Pexels
Tote bags are always in trend and are no exception for monsoon. But it’s important to invest in a waterproof tote bag to carry all your essentials for the day
Image: Pexels
Compact umbrella
Umbrellas are an essential for monsoon and it helps to invest in a compact size that is also easy to carry
Cotton fabrics are light, soft and can easily absorb water. It creates a perfect air flow and is comfortable to wear
Invest in cotton
Image: Pexels
Skin-fit bottom wear during monsoon can be uncomfortable as the fabric sticks to your skin and can be unhygienic
Avoid skinfit bottomwear
Image: Pexels
Use hair accessories
Image: Pexels
Using hair accessories can help protect the hair from the weather and also elevate any look
Image: Pexels
They are great fabric options for monsoon and are comfortable and stylish
Use Rayon and Khadi fabrics
