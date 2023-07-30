Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JULY 30, 2023
Monsoon hair tips ft. Samantha Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil films
Career
Image: Samantha Prabhu's Instagram
Samantha has always had flawless and lustrous-looking hair. She can pull off any hairstyle effortlessly
Image: Samantha Prabhu's Instagram
Hair care
Take a look at these hair care tips to keep your hair healthy this monsoon
Hair Tips
Image: Samantha Prabhu's Instagram
Samantha uses only natural products on her hair. Using natural products makes your hair shinier and healthier
Natural products
Image: Samantha Prabhu's Instagram
Oiling
Image: Samantha Prabhu's Instagram
Oiling is an important step when it comes to monsoon hair care according to Samantha
Image: Samantha Prabhu's Instagram
Hair conditioner
The actress emphasizes conditioning the hair after every wash to prevent frizz
Samantha uses a hair serum before leaving the house. This helps prevent frizzy hair
Hair serum
Image: Samantha Prabhu's Instagram
The actress often wears a bun as it prevents hair frizz during monsoon
Tie a bun
Image: Samantha Prabhu's Instagram
Hair accessories
Image: Samantha Prabhu's Instagram
Samantha likes to use hair accessories that serve as trendy accessories and also keep her hair out of your face
Image: Samantha Prabhu's Instagram
Samantha follows a healthy diet as it has effects on your skin and hair
Diet
