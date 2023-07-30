Heading 3

 Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JULY 30, 2023

Monsoon hair tips ft. Samantha Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil films

Career

Image: Samantha Prabhu's Instagram

Samantha has always had flawless and lustrous-looking hair. She can pull off any hairstyle effortlessly

Image: Samantha Prabhu's Instagram

Hair care

Take a look at these hair care tips to keep your hair healthy this monsoon

Hair Tips

Image: Samantha Prabhu's Instagram

Samantha uses only natural products on her hair. Using natural products makes your hair shinier and healthier

Natural products

Image: Samantha Prabhu's Instagram

Oiling

Image: Samantha Prabhu's Instagram

Oiling is an important step when it comes to monsoon hair care according to Samantha

Image: Samantha Prabhu's Instagram

Hair conditioner

The actress emphasizes conditioning the hair after every wash to prevent frizz

Samantha uses a hair serum before leaving the house. This helps prevent frizzy hair

Hair serum 

Image: Samantha Prabhu's Instagram

The actress often wears a bun as it prevents hair frizz during monsoon

Tie a bun

Image: Samantha Prabhu's Instagram

Hair accessories

Image: Samantha Prabhu's Instagram

Samantha likes to use hair accessories that serve as trendy accessories and also keep her hair out of your face

Image: Samantha Prabhu's Instagram

Samantha follows a healthy diet as it has effects on your skin and hair

Diet

