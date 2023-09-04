Heading 3

SEPTEMBER 04, 2023

Monsoon skincare routine

Monsoon comes as a huge relief after the scorching heat of summer. While monsoons are better than summers or winters, it tends to create a lot of skin problems 

A sigh of relief 

Image: Pexels 

Let’s check out how you can take care of your skin this monsoon season 

Skin care routine in monsoon 

Image: Pexels 

Regardless of your skin type, opt for a gentle, soap-free cleanser that effectively removes oil and dirt without causing dryness. Additionally, avoid overwashing your face, limiting it to 2 to 3 times daily.

Choose a soap-free cleanser 

Image: Pexels 

Exfoliating your skin on a regular basis should be a vital part of your monsoon skin care routine. A good exfoliating scrub removes your dead skin cells and impurities from your pores 

Remember to exfoliate 

Image: Pexels 

Minimal makeup 

Image: Pexels 

Wearing little or no makeup gives you a soft and glowing look, as heavy make-up can melt away, thanks to the humidity during monsoon. Excessive makeup products and heavy layering can block your pores and cause excess sebum production, leaving your skin looking oily and greasy

High levels of humidity during monsoon can leave your skin feeling greasy or sticky, and using a toner can minimize these issues

Do not skip the toner 

Image: Pexels 

Avoid skipping sunscreen during the monsoon. Powerful UV rays can easily pass through and harm your skin although its cloudy 

Apply sunscreen 

Image: Pexels 

Clay masks have the ability to absorb all the excess oils. You can also choose a mask that is infused with antibacterial ingredients like green tea, aloe vera etc

Use clay masks 

Image: Pexels 

Just because the weather is humid, it does not mean that you do not need a moisturizer. Regular moisturization reduces premature aging and skin troubles

Always moisturize 

Image: Pexels 

Vitamin C keeps your skin and body healthy. It helps fight infections and boost your immune system, all in a single go. You can include vitamin C-rich fruits such as kiwi, papaya, oranges, pineapples etc to fight health issues in this rainy season 

Add vitamin C 

Image: Pexels 

