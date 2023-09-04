Monsoon skincare routine

Monsoon comes as a huge relief after the scorching heat of summer. While monsoons are better than summers or winters, it tends to create a lot of skin problems
Let’s check out how you can take care of your skin this monsoon season
Skin care routine in monsoon
Regardless of your skin type, opt for a gentle, soap-free cleanser that effectively removes oil and dirt without causing dryness. Additionally, avoid overwashing your face, limiting it to 2 to 3 times daily.
Choose a soap-free cleanser
Exfoliating your skin on a regular basis should be a vital part of your monsoon skin care routine. A good exfoliating scrub removes your dead skin cells and impurities from your pores
Remember to exfoliate
Minimal makeup
Wearing little or no makeup gives you a soft and glowing look, as heavy make-up can melt away, thanks to the humidity during monsoon. Excessive makeup products and heavy layering can block your pores and cause excess sebum production, leaving your skin looking oily and greasy
High levels of humidity during monsoon can leave your skin feeling greasy or sticky, and using a toner can minimize these issues
Do not skip the toner
Avoid skipping sunscreen during the monsoon. Powerful UV rays can easily pass through and harm your skin although its cloudy
Apply sunscreen
Clay masks have the ability to absorb all the excess oils. You can also choose a mask that is infused with antibacterial ingredients like green tea, aloe vera etc
Use clay masks
Just because the weather is humid, it does not mean that you do not need a moisturizer. Regular moisturization reduces premature aging and skin troubles
Always moisturize
Vitamin C keeps your skin and body healthy. It helps fight infections and boost your immune system, all in a single go. You can include vitamin C-rich fruits such as kiwi, papaya, oranges, pineapples etc to fight health issues in this rainy season