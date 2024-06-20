Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
june 20, 2024
Monsoon Skin Care Tips for Healthy Glowing Skin
Use a gentle, soap-free cleanser to remove dirt and excess oil as it helps prevent acne and keeps skin fresh
Cleanse Twice Daily
Image Source: Freepik
Use a mild exfoliant 2-3 times a week to remove dead skin cells and unclog pores
Exfoliate Regularly
Image Source: Freepik
Drink plenty of water throughout the day. It keeps skin hydrated and flushes out toxins
Stay Hydrated
Image Source: Freepik
Opt for a water-based or gel moisturizer as it provides hydration without feeling heavy or greasy
Use a Light Moisturizer
Image Source: Freepik
Even on cloudy days, use SPF 30 or higher to protect your skin from harmful UV rays
Image Source: Freepik
Apply Sunscreen Daily
Switch to lightweight and non-comedogenic products as this reduces the risk of clogged pores and breakouts
Avoid Heavy Makeup
Image Source: Freepik
Apply to areas prone to sweating like underarms and feet. This prevents fungal infections and keeps skin dry
Use Antifungal Powder
Image Source: Freepik
Include plenty of fruits, vegetables, and omega-3 fatty acids as they support skin health from the inside out
Eat a Balanced Diet
Image Source: Freepik
Keep Your Hair Clean
Image Source: Freepik
shampoo 3-4 times a week to avoid dandruff and scalp infections. This prevents these issues from affecting facial skin
Hands can transfer bacteria and oils to your skin. Avoid touching your face to reduce the risk of acne and irritation
Avoid Touching Your Face
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.