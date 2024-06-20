Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

june 20, 2024

Monsoon Skin Care Tips for Healthy Glowing Skin

Use a gentle, soap-free cleanser to remove dirt and excess oil as it helps prevent acne and keeps skin fresh

Cleanse Twice Daily

Image Source: Freepik

Use a mild exfoliant 2-3 times a week to remove dead skin cells and unclog pores

Exfoliate Regularly

Image Source: Freepik

Drink plenty of water throughout the day. It keeps skin hydrated and flushes out toxins

Stay Hydrated

Image Source: Freepik

Opt for a water-based or gel moisturizer as it provides hydration without feeling heavy or greasy

Use a Light Moisturizer

Image Source: Freepik

Even on cloudy days, use SPF 30 or higher to protect your skin from harmful UV rays

Image Source: Freepik

Apply Sunscreen Daily

Switch to lightweight and non-comedogenic products as this reduces the risk of clogged pores and breakouts

Avoid Heavy Makeup

Image Source: Freepik

Apply to areas prone to sweating like underarms and feet. This prevents fungal infections and keeps skin dry

Use Antifungal Powder

Image Source: Freepik

Include plenty of fruits, vegetables, and omega-3 fatty acids as they support skin health from the inside out

Eat a Balanced Diet

Image Source: Freepik

Keep Your Hair Clean

Image Source: Freepik

shampoo 3-4 times a week to avoid dandruff and scalp infections. This prevents these issues from affecting facial skin

Hands can transfer bacteria and oils to your skin. Avoid touching your face to reduce the risk of acne and irritation

Avoid Touching Your Face

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here