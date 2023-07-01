Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 1, 2023
Morning Detox Drinks to lose fat
Detox drinks are very effective which aid in weight loss and help get rid of toxins
Detox drink
Image : Pexels
Just normal lukewarm water consumed in the morning aids digestion and helps get rid of toxins
Image : Pexels
Lukewarm water
Hot water with some drops of lemon juice boosts metabolism and helps in weight loss
Lemon Water
Image : Pexels
Well known for its weight loss benefits, it is the ideal drink to have early morning
Green Tea
Image : Pexels
Honey - Cinnamon
Image : Pexels
Add some honey and cinnamon powder to lukewarm water and consume it in the morning which helps to lose weight
Image : Pexels
Fennel Seeds
Drink the juice by soaking the fennel seeds overnight and have it the next morning
The most loved celeb detox drink is haldi water in the morning
Turmeric
Image : Pexels
Celeb-approved aloe vera juice improves metabolism and is good for glowing skin
Image : Pexels
Aloe Vera juice
Cumin water
Image : Pexels
The jeera water improves the body's metabolism and helps in burning fats
Image : Pexels
Make sure to balance out calorie intake and burn them or it leads to belly fat
Tips
