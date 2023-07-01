Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 1, 2023

Morning Detox Drinks to lose fat

Detox drinks are very effective which aid in weight loss and help get rid of toxins

Detox drink

Image : Pexels

Just normal lukewarm water consumed in the morning aids digestion and helps get rid of toxins

Image : Pexels

Lukewarm water

Hot water with some drops of lemon juice boosts metabolism and helps in weight loss

Lemon Water

Image : Pexels

Well known for its weight loss benefits, it is the ideal drink to have early morning

Green Tea

Image : Pexels

Honey - Cinnamon

Image : Pexels

Add some honey and cinnamon powder to lukewarm water and consume it in the morning which helps to lose weight

Image : Pexels

Fennel Seeds

Drink the juice by soaking the fennel seeds overnight and have it the next morning

The most loved celeb detox drink is haldi water in the morning

Turmeric

Image : Pexels

Celeb-approved aloe vera juice improves metabolism and is good for glowing skin


Image : Pexels

Aloe Vera juice

Cumin water

Image : Pexels

The jeera water improves the body's metabolism and helps in burning fats

Image : Pexels

Make sure to balance out calorie intake and burn them or it leads to belly fat

Tips

