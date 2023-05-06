MAY 06, 2023
Morning habits to adapt in the 30s
Image- Pexels
Drink a glass of water upon waking up to hydrate your body and kickstart your metabolism
Hydration
Image- Pexels
Practice stretching or yoga to improve flexibility and mobility and reduce the risk of injury
Mobility
Image- Pexels
Cleansing
Prioritise skincare by cleansing and moisturising your face to maintain a healthy complexion
Image- Pexels
Meditate or practise mindfulness to improve mental clarity and reduce stress
Meditate
Image- Pexels
Have a nutritious breakfast to fuel your body and brain for the day ahead
Breakfast
Image- Pexels
Take supplements or vitamins to support your immune system if advised by a doctor
Supplements
Image- Pexels
Practice gratitude by reflecting on things you are thankful for. This can improve your mood and outlook
Express gratitude
Image- Pexels
Engage in light exercise or go for a walk to boost energy and improve overall health
Light exercise
Image- Pexels
Create a to-do list or plan for the day to stay organised and focused
Plan
Image- Pexels
Avoid checking your phone or email first thing in the morning to reduce stress and improve productivity
Reduce stress
