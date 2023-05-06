Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

Lifestyle

MAY 06, 2023

Morning habits to adapt in the 30s

Image- Pexels

Drink a glass of water upon waking up to hydrate your body and kickstart your metabolism

Hydration

Image- Pexels

Practice stretching or yoga to improve flexibility and mobility and reduce the risk of injury

Mobility

Image- Pexels

Cleansing

Prioritise skincare by cleansing and moisturising your face to maintain a healthy complexion

Image- Pexels

Meditate or practise mindfulness to improve mental clarity and reduce stress

Meditate

Image- Pexels

Have a nutritious breakfast to fuel your body and brain for the day ahead

Breakfast

Image- Pexels

Take supplements or vitamins to support your immune system if advised by a doctor

Supplements

Image- Pexels

Practice gratitude by reflecting on things you are thankful for. This can improve your mood and outlook

Express gratitude

Image- Pexels

Engage in light exercise or go for a walk to boost energy and improve overall health

Light exercise

Image- Pexels

Create a to-do list or plan for the day to stay organised and focused

Plan

Image- Pexels

Avoid checking your phone or email first thing in the morning to reduce stress and improve productivity

Reduce stress

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here