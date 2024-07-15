Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

july 15, 2024

Most beautiful and unique trees in the world

Also known as Sakura, this tree is filled with pink and white blooms every spring season. They are mainly found in Japan and South Korea

Cherry Blossom tree

Image: Freepik

Native to Japan, China, South Korea and Vietnam, these trees are known for their exquisite beauty and longevity

Wisteria tree

Image: Freepik

Native to South America, these beautiful trees are known for their breathtaking violet-coloured flowers 

Blue Jacaranda tree

Image: Freepik

Found in Socotra, Yemen, they are known for the unique dark red sap that they produce

Dragon blood tree

Image: Freepik

Native to East Asia, mainly China, these trees are considered ‘living fossil’ because of their link to the dinosaur age

Chinese Ginkgo tree

Image: Freepik

Mainly found in Indonesia, the Philippines, and Papua New Guinea, this tree is known for its rainbow-coloured bark

Image: Freepik

Rainbow Eucalyptus tree

Found in Madagascar, Australia, and Africa, these tall trees can defy drought by storing large quantities of water in their trunks

Baobab tree

Image: Freepik

Native to China, these unique and beautiful trees are known for their long and spirally leaves

Weeping Willow tree

Image: Freepik

Native to California, these trees are considered the biggest trees in the world, growing up to 90 metres 

Giant sequoia tree

Image: Freepik

Native to Japan, South Korea, Mongolia and Russia, these trees are known for their colourful and attractive leaves 

Japanese Maple tree

Image: Freepik

