july 15, 2024
Most beautiful and unique trees in the world
Also known as Sakura, this tree is filled with pink and white blooms every spring season. They are mainly found in Japan and South Korea
Cherry Blossom tree
Image: Freepik
Native to Japan, China, South Korea and Vietnam, these trees are known for their exquisite beauty and longevity
Wisteria tree
Image: Freepik
Native to South America, these beautiful trees are known for their breathtaking violet-coloured flowers
Blue Jacaranda tree
Image: Freepik
Found in Socotra, Yemen, they are known for the unique dark red sap that they produce
Dragon blood tree
Image: Freepik
Native to East Asia, mainly China, these trees are considered ‘living fossil’ because of their link to the dinosaur age
Chinese Ginkgo tree
Image: Freepik
Mainly found in Indonesia, the Philippines, and Papua New Guinea, this tree is known for its rainbow-coloured bark
Image: Freepik
Rainbow Eucalyptus tree
Found in Madagascar, Australia, and Africa, these tall trees can defy drought by storing large quantities of water in their trunks
Baobab tree
Image: Freepik
Native to China, these unique and beautiful trees are known for their long and spirally leaves
Weeping Willow tree
Image: Freepik
Native to California, these trees are considered the biggest trees in the world, growing up to 90 metres
Giant sequoia tree
Image: Freepik
Native to Japan, South Korea, Mongolia and Russia, these trees are known for their colourful and attractive leaves
Japanese Maple tree
Image: Freepik
