Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Travel
JULY 01, 2024
Most Beautiful Hill Stations in West Bengal
Nestled in the Lesser Himalayas, Darjeeling offers breathtaking views of Mount Kanchenjunga, lush tea gardens, and the famous Darjeeling Himalayan Railway
Darjeeling
Image: Freepik
Known for its serene ambiance, Kalimpong boasts beautiful flower nurseries, historic churches, and panoramic views of the Teesta River valley
Image: Freepik
Kalimpong
Famous for its orchids, Kurseong offers a peaceful retreat with its tea estates, misty hills, and scenic viewpoints like Eagle's Crag
Image: Freepik
Kurseong
Centered around the serene Sumendu Lake, Mirik is perfect for boating, horse riding, and enjoying the lush greenery and pine forests
Mirik
Image: Freepik
Surrounded by dense forests, Lava is a haven for nature lovers and bird watchers, with attractions like the Lava Monastery and Neora Valley National Park
Lava
Image: Freepik
Offering stunning views of the Kanchenjunga range, Loleygaon is known for its canopy walk, verdant forests, and peaceful environment
Loleygaon
Image: Freepik
Rishop provides a quiet retreat with magnificent views of the Eastern Himalayas, ideal for nature walks and enjoying the tranquility of the mountains
Rishop
Image: Freepik
The highest point in West Bengal, Sandakphu offers unparalleled views of the Everest and Kanchenjunga peaks, attracting trekkers and adventure enthusiasts
Sandakphu
Image: Freepik
This region is known for its rich biodiversity, sprawling tea gardens, and scenic beauty, making it perfect for wildlife safaris and nature trails
Dooars
Image: Freepik
Jaldhaka
Image: Freepik
Located by the Jaldhaka River, this serene hill station is ideal for relaxing amidst nature, with opportunities for fishing, bird watching, and exploring the lush landscapes
Note
Image: Freepik
Images used are for representational purposes only
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.