Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

Travel

JULY 01, 2024

Most Beautiful Hill Stations in West Bengal


Nestled in the Lesser Himalayas, Darjeeling offers breathtaking views of Mount Kanchenjunga, lush tea gardens, and the famous Darjeeling Himalayan Railway

 Darjeeling

Known for its serene ambiance, Kalimpong boasts beautiful flower nurseries, historic churches, and panoramic views of the Teesta River valley

Kalimpong

Famous for its orchids, Kurseong offers a peaceful retreat with its tea estates, misty hills, and scenic viewpoints like Eagle's Crag

 Kurseong

Centered around the serene Sumendu Lake, Mirik is perfect for boating, horse riding, and enjoying the lush greenery and pine forests

Mirik

Surrounded by dense forests, Lava is a haven for nature lovers and bird watchers, with attractions like the Lava Monastery and Neora Valley National Park

 Lava

Offering stunning views of the Kanchenjunga range, Loleygaon is known for its canopy walk, verdant forests, and peaceful environment

Loleygaon

Rishop provides a quiet retreat with magnificent views of the Eastern Himalayas, ideal for nature walks and enjoying the tranquility of the mountains

Rishop

The highest point in West Bengal, Sandakphu offers unparalleled views of the Everest and Kanchenjunga peaks, attracting trekkers and adventure enthusiasts

 Sandakphu

This region is known for its rich biodiversity, sprawling tea gardens, and scenic beauty, making it perfect for wildlife safaris and nature trails

 Dooars

Jaldhaka

Located by the Jaldhaka River, this serene hill station is ideal for relaxing amidst nature, with opportunities for fishing, bird watching, and exploring the lush landscapes

Note

