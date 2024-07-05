Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

Travel

july 05, 2024

Most Beautiful Riverside Destinations in India

Spiritual ghats and evening aarti make Varanasi a mesmerizing riverside destination

Ganges River, Varanasi

Image Source: Freepik

Houseboat cruises through interconnected canals offer a serene look at lush landscapes and village life

Kerala Backwaters, Alleppey

Image Source: Freepik

Historic temples and peaceful ghats provide a picturesque riverside experience in Maheshwar

 Narmada River, Maheshwar

Image Source: Freepik

 Cruises on the mighty Brahmaputra reveal lush green valleys and rich cultural heritage

 Brahmaputra River, Assam

Image Source: Freepik

 Stunning mountain views and adventure activities like river rafting make the Beas River a popular spot

Image Source: Freepik

 Beas River, Manali

The iconic Taj Mahal is beautifully framed by the Yamuna River, especially at sunrise and sunset

 Yamuna River, Agra

Image Source: Freepik

Scenic beauty and vibrant riverfronts with boat cruises offer stunning views of Goa

Mandovi River, Goa

Image Source: Freepik

 River cruises provide unique views of Kolkata's landmarks, including the Howrah Bridge

Hooghly River, Kolkata

Image Source: Freepik

Chambal River, Rajasthan

Image Source: Freepik

Dramatic ravines and wildlife sanctuaries make the Chambal River a fascinating natural destination

 The Sabarmati Riverfront is perfect for leisurely walks, cycling, and enjoying Ahmedabad's skyline

Sabarmati River, Ahmedabad

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here