Sanjukta Choudhury
Travel
july 05, 2024
Most Beautiful Riverside Destinations in India
Spiritual ghats and evening aarti make Varanasi a mesmerizing riverside destination
Ganges River, Varanasi
Image Source: Freepik
Houseboat cruises through interconnected canals offer a serene look at lush landscapes and village life
Kerala Backwaters, Alleppey
Image Source: Freepik
Historic temples and peaceful ghats provide a picturesque riverside experience in Maheshwar
Narmada River, Maheshwar
Image Source: Freepik
Cruises on the mighty Brahmaputra reveal lush green valleys and rich cultural heritage
Brahmaputra River, Assam
Image Source: Freepik
Stunning mountain views and adventure activities like river rafting make the Beas River a popular spot
Image Source: Freepik
Beas River, Manali
The iconic Taj Mahal is beautifully framed by the Yamuna River, especially at sunrise and sunset
Yamuna River, Agra
Image Source: Freepik
Scenic beauty and vibrant riverfronts with boat cruises offer stunning views of Goa
Mandovi River, Goa
Image Source: Freepik
River cruises provide unique views of Kolkata's landmarks, including the Howrah Bridge
Hooghly River, Kolkata
Image Source: Freepik
Chambal River, Rajasthan
Image Source: Freepik
Dramatic ravines and wildlife sanctuaries make the Chambal River a fascinating natural destination
The Sabarmati Riverfront is perfect for leisurely walks, cycling, and enjoying Ahmedabad's skyline
Sabarmati River, Ahmedabad
Image Source: Freepik
