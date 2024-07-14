Heading 3

Travel

JUly 14, 2024

Most Beautiful Waterfalls in the World


A breathtaking spectacle spanning Argentina and Brazil, offering over 275 individual waterfalls

Iguazu Falls, Argentina/Brazil

Known as 'The Smoke That Thunders,' this is one of the largest and most famous waterfalls in the world

Victoria Falls, Zambia/Zimbabwe

The world's highest uninterrupted waterfall, plunging 3,212 feet from the summit of Auyán-tepui

 Angel Falls, Venezuela

A popular tourist destination, straddling the border between the USA and Canada

Niagara Falls, USA/Canada

A mesmerizing network of waterfalls and lakes in Croatia’s Plitvice Lakes National Park

 Plitvice Falls, Croatia

One of North America's tallest waterfalls, located in California's Yosemite National Park

 Yosemite Falls, USA

One of the world's most powerful waterfalls, located in the heart of Guyana's rainforest

 Kaieteur Falls, Guyana

A stunning, multi-tiered waterfall on Iceland's Hvítá river

Gullfoss, Iceland

Famous for its turquoise water and remote location in the Grand Canyon, Arizona

Havasu Falls, USA

 Sutherland Falls, New Zealand

A picturesque waterfall in New Zealand’s Fiordland National Park, dropping 1,904 feet

