Sanjukta Choudhury
Travel
JUly 14, 2024
Most Beautiful Waterfalls in the World
A breathtaking spectacle spanning Argentina and Brazil, offering over 275 individual waterfalls
Iguazu Falls, Argentina/Brazil
Known as 'The Smoke That Thunders,' this is one of the largest and most famous waterfalls in the world
Victoria Falls, Zambia/Zimbabwe
The world's highest uninterrupted waterfall, plunging 3,212 feet from the summit of Auyán-tepui
Angel Falls, Venezuela
A popular tourist destination, straddling the border between the USA and Canada
Niagara Falls, USA/Canada
A mesmerizing network of waterfalls and lakes in Croatia’s Plitvice Lakes National Park
Plitvice Falls, Croatia
One of North America's tallest waterfalls, located in California's Yosemite National Park
Yosemite Falls, USA
One of the world's most powerful waterfalls, located in the heart of Guyana's rainforest
Kaieteur Falls, Guyana
A stunning, multi-tiered waterfall on Iceland's Hvítá river
Gullfoss, Iceland
Famous for its turquoise water and remote location in the Grand Canyon, Arizona
Havasu Falls, USA
Sutherland Falls, New Zealand
A picturesque waterfall in New Zealand’s Fiordland National Park, dropping 1,904 feet
