November 21, 2023

K-pop terms to know

Also shortened as “anti”, it refers to someone who hates a particular celebrity so much that they devote their time to mocking and criticizing that artist.

Image: pexels

Anti-fan

A “bias” simply means you have a favorite member in a K-pop group. Spinoffs of this term include “ultimate bias”, where you like a specific artist the most not just within his/her band but out of all K-pop groups in general

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Bias

“Bias wrecker” refers to a fan’s second favorite in a group, who has a high chance of overtaking their bias and becoming their new favorite.

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Bias Wrecker

A K-pop “comeback” means a group releasing new music or an album — with no long passage of time required. Often a multi-step process, a comeback is teased out for weeks with images, videos

Image: BTS’s Official Instagram

Comeback

These are words shouted by fans during performances. A chant usually includes naming all the members of a group during the intro and then repeating specific words or lines throughout a song.

Image: Suga’s official Instagram 

Fan chant

A gesture of forming a small heart shape with the thumb and index fingers. It is frequently used by K-pop artists to express their fondness towards their fans

Image: pexels

Finger heart

An “idol” is a K-pop star, who has been trained before “debuting” — releasing their first music — through an entertainment agency. Idols can be solo artists or members of a group

Image: Jin’s official Instagram

Idol

Most K-pop bands have a designated “leader” who is responsible for guiding and overseeing the group. The person usually starts any public introductions off and will be the first to speak at events

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Leader

Don’t dismiss them as mere glow sticks. K-pop lightsticks have evolved to become symbols of the fans’ devotion to their artists

Image : BTS” official X

Lightstick

The super-obsessed fan goes over the top for the attention of their favorite K-pop artist. In Korean, “sa” means private, and “saeng” means life, referring to the fans’ intrusion into the stars’ private lives

Image: pexels

Sasaeng fan

