Most commonly used
K-pop terms to know
Also shortened as “anti”, it refers to someone who hates a particular celebrity so much that they devote their time to mocking and criticizing that artist.
Image: pexels
Anti-fan
A “bias” simply means you have a favorite member in a K-pop group. Spinoffs of this term include “ultimate bias”, where you like a specific artist the most not just within his/her band but out of all K-pop groups in general
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Bias
“Bias wrecker” refers to a fan’s second favorite in a group, who has a high chance of overtaking their bias and becoming their new favorite.
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Bias Wrecker
A K-pop “comeback” means a group releasing new music or an album — with no long passage of time required. Often a multi-step process, a comeback is teased out for weeks with images, videos
Image: BTS’s Official Instagram
Comeback
These are words shouted by fans during performances. A chant usually includes naming all the members of a group during the intro and then repeating specific words or lines throughout a song.
Image: Suga’s official Instagram
Fan chant
A gesture of forming a small heart shape with the thumb and index fingers. It is frequently used by K-pop artists to express their fondness towards their fans
Image: pexels
Finger heart
An “idol” is a K-pop star, who has been trained before “debuting” — releasing their first music — through an entertainment agency. Idols can be solo artists or members of a group
Image: Jin’s official Instagram
Idol
Most K-pop bands have a designated “leader” who is responsible for guiding and overseeing the group. The person usually starts any public introductions off and will be the first to speak at events
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Leader
Don’t dismiss them as mere glow sticks. K-pop lightsticks have evolved to become symbols of the fans’ devotion to their artists
Image : BTS” official X
Lightstick
The super-obsessed fan goes over the top for the attention of their favorite K-pop artist. In Korean, “sa” means private, and “saeng” means life, referring to the fans’ intrusion into the stars’ private lives
Image: pexels
Sasaeng fan