Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

june 15, 2024

Most Delicious and Iconic Dishes of Nepal

Steamed or fried dumplings filled with minced chicken, pork, or vegetables and served with a spicy tomato-based sauce

Momos

Image Source: Freepik

The staple meal of Nepal, consists of lentil soup (dal), and steamed rice (bhat), and is accompanied by vegetable curries, chutney, and sometimes meat or fish

Dal Bhat

Image Source: Freepik

A traditional homemade, sweet, ring-shaped rice bread, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, often enjoyed during festivals

Sel Roti

Image Source: Freepik

Fermented leafy greens, typically mustard, radish, or cauliflower leaves, are used as a pickle or cooked into a tangy curry

Gundruk

Image Source: Freepik

A hearty noodle soup of Tibetan origin, popular in Nepal, made with vegetables and often chicken or other meat

Image Source: Freepik

Thukpa

A sweet Newari dessert made from rice flour dough shaped like a fish and filled with a mixture of jaggery and sesame seeds or coconut

Yomari

Image Source: Freepik

A traditional Newari rice flour crepe topped with minced meat, eggs, and vegetables, often referred to as the 'Nepali pizza’

Chatamari

Image Source: Freepik

A nutritious soup made from a mix of nine types of sprouted beans, traditionally prepared during the festival of Janai Purnima

Kwati

Image Source: Freepik

Aloo Tama

Image Source: Freepik

A unique curry made from potatoes (aloo) and bamboo shoots (tama), often cooked with black-eyed beans and flavored with turmeric and other spices

Known as the "King of Yoghurts", this rich and creamy yoghurt from Bhaktapur is often flavored with cardamom and nuts

Juju Dhau

Image Source: Freepik

