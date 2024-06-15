Heading 3
Most Delicious and Iconic Dishes of Nepal
Steamed or fried dumplings filled with minced chicken, pork, or vegetables and served with a spicy tomato-based sauce
Momos
Image Source: Freepik
The staple meal of Nepal, consists of lentil soup (dal), and steamed rice (bhat), and is accompanied by vegetable curries, chutney, and sometimes meat or fish
Dal Bhat
Image Source: Freepik
A traditional homemade, sweet, ring-shaped rice bread, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, often enjoyed during festivals
Sel Roti
Image Source: Freepik
Fermented leafy greens, typically mustard, radish, or cauliflower leaves, are used as a pickle or cooked into a tangy curry
Gundruk
Image Source: Freepik
A hearty noodle soup of Tibetan origin, popular in Nepal, made with vegetables and often chicken or other meat
Image Source: Freepik
Thukpa
A sweet Newari dessert made from rice flour dough shaped like a fish and filled with a mixture of jaggery and sesame seeds or coconut
Yomari
Image Source: Freepik
A traditional Newari rice flour crepe topped with minced meat, eggs, and vegetables, often referred to as the 'Nepali pizza’
Chatamari
Image Source: Freepik
A nutritious soup made from a mix of nine types of sprouted beans, traditionally prepared during the festival of Janai Purnima
Kwati
Image Source: Freepik
Aloo Tama
Image Source: Freepik
A unique curry made from potatoes (aloo) and bamboo shoots (tama), often cooked with black-eyed beans and flavored with turmeric and other spices
Known as the "King of Yoghurts", this rich and creamy yoghurt from Bhaktapur is often flavored with cardamom and nuts
Juju Dhau
Image Source: Freepik
