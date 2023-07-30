Heading 3

 Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JULY 30, 2023

Most expensive cities in India

It is the most expensive city on the list due to its high-cost residential and commercial spaces

Mumbai

The 'Tokyo of Gujarat' is growing at a fast rate with regard to the IT sector, education, and industries

Ahmedabad

The capital of India is known to be expensive due to its high accommodation rates and living expenses

Delhi

Pune is known to be an expensive city due to its expensive real estate 

Pune

Bengaluru

The capital of Karnataka is the hub of India's technology industry with people here having sizeable disposable income

Jaipur

The capital of Rajasthan is one of the most visited tourist spots in India

The rich history and culture attract a lot of tourists to the city

Chennai

Gujarat's industrial hub is known for its diamonds and the process of testing their purity 

Surat

Hyderabad

The capital of Telangana has a high cost of living. Residential real estate is also expensive in this city

Kolkata, One of the largest cities in India has a high cost of living

Kolkata

