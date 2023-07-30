Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JULY 30, 2023
Most expensive cities in India
It is the most expensive city on the list due to its high-cost residential and commercial spaces
Mumbai
Image: Pexels
The 'Tokyo of Gujarat' is growing at a fast rate with regard to the IT sector, education, and industries
Image: Pexels
Ahmedabad
The capital of India is known to be expensive due to its high accommodation rates and living expenses
Delhi
Image: Pexels
Pune is known to be an expensive city due to its expensive real estate
Pune
Image: Pexels
Bengaluru
Image: Pexels
The capital of Karnataka is the hub of India's technology industry with people here having sizeable disposable income
Image: Pexels
Jaipur
The capital of Rajasthan is one of the most visited tourist spots in India
The rich history and culture attract a lot of tourists to the city
Chennai
Image: Pexels
Gujarat's industrial hub is known for its diamonds and the process of testing their purity
Surat
Image: Pexels
Hyderabad
Image: Pexels
The capital of Telangana has a high cost of living. Residential real estate is also expensive in this city
Image: Pexels
Kolkata, One of the largest cities in India has a high cost of living
Kolkata
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.