Sanjukta Choudhury
Travel
may 28, 2024
Most Expensive Cities in the World
The Big Apple tops the list with its high cost of living, driven by housing, food, and entertainment expenses
New York City, USA
Known for its sky-high rent and luxury lifestyle, Hong Kong remains one of the most expensive cities globally
Hong Kong
Zurich boasts a high standard of living, with expensive healthcare, housing, and consumer goods
Zurich, Switzerland
Geneva's cost of living is elevated by its international organizations, banking sector, and luxury goods
Geneva, Switzerland
The tech boom in Silicon Valley drives up the cost of living in San Francisco, especially in housing
San Francisco, USA
Tel Aviv's innovation hub status contributes to its high cost of living, particularly in housing and food
Tel Aviv, Israel
Singapore's strategic location and robust economy make it an expensive place to live, especially in terms of housing and education
Singapore
LA's entertainment industry and desirable climate drive up costs, particularly in housing and lifestyle expenses
Los Angeles, USA
Paris’s iconic status, luxury lifestyle, and high real estate prices contribute to its high cost of living
Paris, France
Copenhagen’s quality of life is mirrored by its expenses, especially in terms of housing, food, and utilities
Copenhagen, Denmark
