Sanjukta Choudhury

Travel

may 28, 2024

Most Expensive Cities in the World

The Big Apple tops the list with its high cost of living, driven by housing, food, and entertainment expenses

New York City, USA

Image Source: Freepik

Known for its sky-high rent and luxury lifestyle, Hong Kong remains one of the most expensive cities globally

Hong Kong

Image Source: Freepik

Zurich boasts a high standard of living, with expensive healthcare, housing, and consumer goods

Zurich, Switzerland

Image Source: Freepik

Geneva's cost of living is elevated by its international organizations, banking sector, and luxury goods

Geneva, Switzerland

Image Source: Freepik

The tech boom in Silicon Valley drives up the cost of living in San Francisco, especially in housing

San Francisco, USA

Image Source: Freepik

Tel Aviv's innovation hub status contributes to its high cost of living, particularly in housing and food

Tel Aviv, Israel

Image Source: Freepik

Singapore's strategic location and robust economy make it an expensive place to live, especially in terms of housing and education

Singapore

Image Source: Freepik

LA's entertainment industry and desirable climate drive up costs, particularly in housing and lifestyle expenses

Los Angeles, USA

Image Source: Freepik

Paris’s iconic status, luxury lifestyle, and high real estate prices contribute to its high cost of living

Paris, France

Image Source: Freepik

Copenhagen’s quality of life is mirrored by its expenses, especially in terms of housing, food, and utilities

Copenhagen, Denmark

Image Source: Freepik

